Exclusive Batman And Superman: Battle Of The Super Sons Clip Shows Jonathan Kent Struggling With His New Superpowers

The DC Universe Animated Original Movies line has been running for 15 years now, launching in 2007 with Superman: Doomsday and most recently releasing the Aldis Hodge-led Green Lantern: Beware My Power. The next of these DC movies is an especially big deal though, as Batman and Superman: Battle of the Super Sons is the first of them to be entirely CGI. Super Sons arrives later this month, and CinemaBlend has the first exclusive clip from the upcoming DC movie, which shows the 11-year-old Jonathan Kent, one of the main protagonists, struggling with his new superpowers.

Adapted from the “Super Sons” stories that were published DC Comics’ Rebirth era, Batman and Superman: Battle of the Super Sons pairing together the sons of the Man of Steel and Dark Knight, Jonathan Kent and Damian Wayne, voiced respectively by The Thundermans’ Jack Griffo and Shazam!’s Jack Dylan Grazer (who will score “redemption” as Freddy Freeman in Shazam! Fury of the Gods). As seen in the above clip, Griffo’s Jonathan is running away from something that has clearly freaked him out, and while we don’t see what it is, this almost certainly has to do with the adolescent’s Kryptonian powers awakening. That’s because after running through the Kent family’s farm’s field, he accidentally unleashes his heat vision on a silo, causing it to explode.

Upon making it back to the barn, Jonathan understandably breaks down crying, as he has no idea what’s happening to him and considers himself a “freak.” Luckily, Clark Kent, voiced by One Piece’s Travis Willingham, is on hand to help out, and not just because he’s the boy’s father. Once Jonathan turns his head to look at Clark, he sees that his father is, in fact, Superman, one of the world’s greatest superheroes. While Clark had to figure out how to use his powers alone when he was around Jonathan’s age, he can pass along his wisdom and experience to ensure his son won’t have as difficult a time with this.

It’s a good thing too, because it won’t be too long until Jonathan Kent has to put his powers to good use in protecting the world with Damian Wayne, who’s already been active as Robin alongside Troy Baker’s Bruce Wayne, a.k.a. Batman, for a while. The alien entity known as Starro (who was used last year as The Suicide Squad’s main antagonist) has set its sights on Earth, and it’ll be up to the boys to save the world and the rest of Earth’s population from this malevolent force. Batman and Superman: Battle of the Super Sons’ cast also includes Laura Bailey as Lois Lane, Darin De Paul as Lex Luthor & Starro, Tom Kenny as Green Arrow & Penguin, Zeno Robinson as Jimmy Olsen & Melvin Masters, Nolan North as Jor-El and Myrna Velasco as Wonder Girl & Lara. Justice League Dark: Apokolips War’s Matt Peters directed Super Sons off a script written by Justice Society: World War II’s Jeremy Adams, who’s also been penning The Flash comic book.

Batman and Superman: Battle of the Super Sons will hold its world premiere Friday, October 7 at New York Comic-Con, and that will be accompanied by a panel featuring Jack Dylan Grazer, Jack Griffo, Travis Willingham and Laura Bailey. The general public will be able to purchase the animated movie on 4K, Blu-ray and Digital starting Tuesday, October 18.