Superman’s David Corenswet Explains How He Handles The Pressure Of Playing The Role, And He Really Sounds Like The Man Of Steel

Stepping into the boots of the most iconic superhero of all time comes with a lot of weight—both literally and figuratively. David Corenswet, the man tasked with bringing Clark Kent to life in James Gunn’s upcoming Superman, has had the internet buzzing ever since his casting. While some actors might feel overwhelmed by the expectations that come with playing the Man of Steel in a high-profile upcoming superhero movie, the Politician veteran star seems to be handling it in a way that would make Kal-El himself proud.

David Corenswet recently chatted with GQ Italia, during which he opened up about how he deals with the immense pressure of embodying such a legendary character for the 2025 movie schedule release. Rather than letting outside noise get to him, the Pearl actor has a refreshingly grounded approach—one that mirrors Superman’s own philosophy of putting others before himself. He explained:

I focus on doing my best for the director, the crew and my colleagues who have worked at the top of their abilities for months or years. If I do well for them, I think I've done everything possible.

That’s exactly the kind of response you’d hope for from the guy playing Supes. Clark Kent has always been about service—protecting humanity from cosmic threats or simply being an inspiring force for good. The Lady in the Lake alum’s approach to the role—prioritizing the hard work of those around him rather than obsessing over public expectations—shows a level of humility and responsibility that fits right in with the character's ethos.

Since the moment the actor was announced as Henry Cavill’s successor across all of DC Studios co-CEOs James Gunn and Peter Safran’s slate of upcoming DC movies, fans have speculated about whether he could live up to the role. But, if this attitude is anything to go by, not to mention the incredible first Superman trailer, he’s already on the right path. Playing Clark Kent’s alter ego isn’t just about looking the part (though, let’s be honest, Corenswet looks the part). It’s about embodying the unwavering optimism, integrity, and dedication that makes Kent a hero both in and out of the cape.

And let’s not forget—the Philadelphia native isn’t just stepping into any version of The Man of Tomorrow. James Gunn’s Superman will be the first official entry in the new DCU, launching an entirely fresh take on the character and setting the tone for what’s to come. That’s a lot of pressure. But rather than getting caught up in the expectations, he's focusing on what he can control: his performance and the collaborative filmmaking process.

(Image credit: DC/Warner Bros.)

It’s a refreshing perspective, especially considering how daunting playing The Big Blue Boy Scout has been for actors in the past. From Christopher Reeve to Henry Cavill, every actor who has donned the cape has faced a whirlwind of scrutiny and fan debates. But, if Corenswet’s mindset is any indication, he’s taking it all in stride—just like Kal-El would.

With Superman set to hit theaters on July 11, 2025, we won’t have to wait too much longer to see David Corenswet's take on the hero. And, if he carries this attitude onto the screen, there’s a good chance we’ll be witnessing the birth of a truly great Man of Steel for a whole new generation. While you wait for the next iteration of the first superhero to hit the big screen, you can stream every Superman movie with a Max subscription.