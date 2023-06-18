I Went And Saw The Flash As A Casual DC Viewer, And I Have Some Thoughts About General Zod, Michael Keaton And More

While I’d consider myself a fluent fan in the world of Marvel, when it comes to the DC movies, I’m more of a casual viewer. This means that every time a new movie comes out about Batman or Wonder Woman I have to figure out if I need to go back and do some homework. Looking at the 2023 movie schedule and the list of upcoming DC movies , I was really pondering The Flash , and if I’d be able to keep up with it -- having not seen a movie with Ezra Miller’s speedster in it since the theatrical Justice League came out. So, for science, and your viewing pleasure, I went and saw The Flash as a casual DC viewer. Needless to say, I left the movie with some thoughts.

First, it’s worth noting there are some major moments that weren’t as meaningful to me as they will be to those who have seen the DC movies in order over the years. With that being said, let’s break down why a casual viewer will enjoy this movie about the Scarlet Speedster, but also why it might not pack the same punch as it will for longtime fans of the comic book universe.

Why Seeing The Flash Made Me Nervous

Now that we seem to live in a world where there are numerous multiverse movies in a given year, there’s always a question -- at least in my mind -- about whether I’ll be able to really understand a film. This is especially true with projects that are within an already-established franchise. The Flash made me nervous; I really didn’t know if I’d get it.

Though I’ve seen the majority of the movies DC has released at least once, I haven’t rewatched any of them. I know quite a bit about The Flash going in just having worked in the entertainment industry, but thinking about watching a movie that dealt with the complexities of a universe I barely understand seemed daunting.

However, I’m pleased to report that even if you are going into The Flash blind, you won’t be left completely lost. The film sets up Barry Allen’s dilemma of wanting save his mother clearly, and it becomes apparent early on that that is the impetus for the fracture in the multiverse. From there, we’re whisked away to a completely new universe where Young Barry lives, and he’s just as confused as us casual viewers when it comes to understanding the greater DC universe.

So, newbies are welcome, but I still had some thoughts about a few things that were tough to fully comprehend.

Why Having Young Barry Be Confused Will Work For Casual Fans

Since Young Barry is so confused, it forces Older Barry (the one who was in Justice League) to explain everything that’s happened, which is very helpful to viewers like me. These two Barrys act as a fantastic way to explain complex exposition, and it’s a major reason why this movie is comprehendible for those of us who haven’t dedicated a ton of time to understanding the DC universe.

However, while this movie is crafted in a way that your average moviegoer can understand, it’s also a project that was clearly made for lifelong DC fans. I think our own Nick Venable put it best in his review of The Flash when he wrote:

The Flash thrives on paying respect to surrounding DC lore, rather than over-complicating things.

Don’t get me wrong, this is a complex movie, and it’s helpful to have at least a base-level knowledge of the characters. However, I think you will enjoy yourself if you’re not a massive fan of the franchise and are just looking for a fun summer blockbuster.

Still, Elements Like General Zod Were Tough To Keep Up With

There were elements of this movie that flew over my head or made me a tad confused. However, it didn’t really diminish the movie, I still understood the greater story and what was going on, it just meant when it came to the deeper meaning of the film and how it fits into the DC universe, I was a tad lost.

The first thing that left me a little confused was the use of General Zod. As someone who sees just about every superhero movie that comes out at least once, it’s hard for me to remember all the villains, especially for the movies I didn’t love. So, considering Man of Steel came out a decade ago and Batman v. Superman came out 7 years ago, and I wasn’t the biggest fan of either, I didn’t remember the role General Zod played.

Plus, as someone who is really not all that aware of Superman lore beyond the fact that Zod is the really big bad, his relevance to the DCEU was lost on me. So, when he showed up in The Flash, I was a little lost. Eventually, the film explained why he was important, and it was enough for me to understand why he was such a lethal villain, but if you aren't a superfan moments like this may not have the payoff they seemed to for other fans.

I Also Struggled A Bit With (But Loved) Michael Keaton's Batman

I’m really no expert when it comes to DC, and I haven’t seen Batman or Batman Returns, so any references they made back to Michael Keaton’s Batman in The Flash flew right over my head for the most part. Although, he was my favorite part of the movie. So, if you are like me and aren’t caught up on the Dark Knight’s storied history but you like this actor, you’ll enjoy the role he plays in the movie.

... And What's Going On With The Snyderverse?

Overall, my biggest point of confusion came when I tried to figure out if The Flash honored the Snyderverse , and the DC movies that have come before it. While I still don’t really know the answer to that question personally, I do know that having more knowledge of the Snyderverse would have been useful.

As I spoke with a co-worker about the film, I learned there were references back to Zack Snyder’s Justice League. Also, it was clear while watching the movie there were jokes and callbacks made that I didn’t get, but the opening night audience found them hilarious – and that includes things like the key line in The Flash’s end credits .

In the end, it’s safe to say that if you’re just a casual DC moviegoer you’ll be fine seeing The Flash without doing some homework first. Honestly, the film does a good job of giving us non-experts a digestible plot, but they also pay homage to the lifelong fans who have been waiting years for this movie, which is impressive.

If you want to check out The Flash, no matter your level of DC expertise, you can see it right now in theaters.