The Flash’s Sasha Calle On The ‘Emotional’ Experience Of Being The First Latina Supergirl

Warner Bros. seems to have really hit their stride when it comes to DC projects, set both within and outside the main DCEU. One of the most highly anticipated upcoming DC movies is Andy Mushcietti’s long-awaited blockbuster The Flash. The movie’s cast includes two different Batman actors , as well as the introduction of Supergirl , played by Sasha Calle. And the latter Flash star recently spoke about the “emotional” experience of being the first Latina Supergirl.

The contents of The Flash are being largely kept under wraps, but it will seemingly open up the multiverse for the DCEU. Fans are eager to meet the shared universe’s version of Supergirl, who will be played by Sasha Calle. She recently spoke to V Magazine about the importance of representation, and the strong emotions she felt on set as the beloved Kryptonian. As Calle put it,

Representation in the entertainment industry really matters, and I’m super honored, honestly [to be the first Latina Supergirl]. There was a moment when we were shooting, when Andy [The Flash director Andrés Muschietti] was like, ‘Hey, come over here and watch this scene on the playback monitor.’ And I go over and I see her [Supergirl], and she’s in her full glory. And suddenly, I got really emotional. Because I’m looking at that, and I’m like, ‘Wow, I wish I would have had this when I was little.’ It meant a lot to me. I turned into child Sasha watching this person [on the screen]. So it’s really important. And I’m really happy and really thankful to DC and Warner Brothers for doing this now. It’s so cool that we’re doing this, and, ya know, it’s about time.

How sweet is that? Clearly her role as Supergirl means a great deal to Sasha Calle. And she’s not only invested because of her personal career, but because of how young Latina women might feel seeing her fly around and kick ass in The Flash and beyond. The 26 year-old actress seems to wish she had such positive representation on the big screen when she was young.

Considering how emotional Sasha Calle got from seeing the dailies on The Flash, there’s no telling how much of a punch her role as Supergirl will be once the movie is edited together and given appropriate visual effects. Unfortunately, we’ll have to wait until next year to see how it all plays out on the big screen.

As previously mentioned, Warner Bros. has been keeping their cards close to the chest regarding the mysterious contents of The Flash. The movie hasn’t been given a trailer yet, although some limited footage was revealed at DC Fandome . Some brief moments were also featured in DC’s 2022 super trailer, which you can watch below. Check it out,

The Flash movie sat in development hell for a number of years, with a number of directors signing on and promptly departing the project. But IT filmmaker Andy Muschietti followed through, and completed photography for the mysterious blockbuster. Unfortunately, it recently faced yet another delay , moving from November 2022 to June 2023. Hopefully we’ll get to see some more of Supergirl sooner rather than later.