’It Was So Funny And Weird’ There’s A Full Story Behind How Homelander’s Milk Fetish Became Such A Big Part Of The Boys
A milk-loving hero until the cows come home.
For all the exploding heads, clone-on-clone oral pleasuring, flying monster sheep, and deadly Hughie Sr. hospital mayhem, The Boys is somehow never more than a few minutes away from delivering another shocking and/or cringe-inducing sequence, with Antony Starr’s Homelander involved around half of the time. Season 4 has tapped into some of his twisted childhood memories as an affection-starved experiment, with a few on-the-nose callbacks to the Supe’s perhaps unhealthy infatuation with milk, particularly a female’s breastmilk.
TV viewers aren’t exactly used to seeing superheroes with sexual fetishes and hang-ups, so it’s been wild watching The Boys hyping up Homelander’s milky odyssey since the early days. Speaking with Rolling Stone about his all-powerful character’s Season 4 arc, Starr offered something of a Cliffs Notes version of Homelander’s obsession with fluids, saying:
Even though fans were only introduced to that arguably disturbing detail a few short seasons ago, so much has happened on The Boys that it's just a fully built-in understanding at this point that the most powerful character available to enjoy with an Amazon Prime subscription is inevitably going to enjoy some liquid calcium at some point. He even attempted to bond with Ryan over a nice, frosty milkshake, only to have those fatherly intentions blow up in his face, meaning no shake for Ryan.
The reason why it's become such a mainstay character trait is because Antony Starr was just as on board with the icky-ish fascination as showrunner Eric Kripke and other writers. The actor continued, saying:
I dunno if glomming is the perfect word to use for fans appreciating Homelander's milk motif, but there probably aren't any perfect words for that. Perhaps nothing is perfect about it, save for Antony Starr's instant puppy-esque look of longing anytime that desire is piqued.
In the same interview, Starr talked about playing villains whose actions are hard to shake off when the camera stops rolling, and explained why Homelander actually feels different from the norm, despite being one of TV's most morally bereft characters. As he put it:
Lest anyone think he's kidding, The Boys' blooper reels make quick waste of those doubts, especially when it comes to milky moments. Also, let's all agree that if Homelander had any facial hair at all, he would have the milkiest mustache in existence, and his hands would be constantly sticky if he twirled it. Take that, Dick Dastardly.
The Boys streams new episodes on Thursdays on Prime Video, but head to our 2024 TV schedule to see what new and returning shows are also on the way soon.
