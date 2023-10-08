How Another Supernatural Actor Got Involved With The Boys Via The Gen V Spinoff

Warning! Spoilers ahead for Episode 4 of Gen V, “The Whole Truth.” Read at your own risk!

Amazon Prime’s raunchy superhero drama The Boys is currently on hiatus, but as fans prepare for Season 4, they are getting the first season of its spinoff, Gen V. The new series follows young supes in college, but like its predecessor, there is a lot more that goes on at Godolkin University. With Supernatural's Eric Kripke serving as executive producer on the Amazon show, it was only just a matter of time before The CW show's creator brought in someone from the long-running and beloved series about the Winchester brothers and, here's how it happened.

Once known as Nephilim Jack, Alexander Calvert now goes to Godolkin University as psychic supe Rufus. Fans got their first taste of Rufus in the first episode of Gen V when he was part of a commercial for the university. When it first came to casting the Supernatural star, Kripke gave the credit to his colleagues, telling TVLine:

I give all the credit to [co-showrunners] Michele [Fazekas] and Tara [Butters] because I love Alex, and he’s great, but he also came after my time.

Eric Kripke served as showrunner for the first five seasons of Supernatural. He was still somewhat involved with the series during the later seasons, but not so much toward the end of the run. Calvert didn’t come onto the scene until Season 13, so it’s likely, other than what he saw on Supernatural, Kripke didn’t know what to expect. Luckily, everyone else loved what they saw:

Yeah, he auditioned, and Michele and Tara put him in front of the rest of the executive producers, like, ‘We love this guy.’ … And so, just when I saw his name come up, I was like, ‘Oh, my god, that’d be amazing! Let’s cast Alex!’ But yeah, he won it just by being awesome in the audition.

Co-showrunner Michele Fazekas explained that it wasn’t because of Supernatural that they cast Alexander Calvert. It was just because he was so great. The Supernatural part was probably just an added bonus.

He’s not the first Supernatural alum to be cast in The Boys or its spinoff. Jensen Ackles, Jim Beaver, and even Jeffrey Dean Morgan have all hopped on the train too. It wouldn’t be surprising if they managed to get even more stars from the series as well, because so many vets of The CW show have made their way into the world of supes.

Fans got to see a lot more of Calvert as Rufus in Episode 4, “The Whole Truth,” when he tried to find his MIA roommate. However, he somehow wound up in his dorm, butt naked, with Marie. She accidentally used her blood powers to literally make his dick explode, and it was both glorious and horrendous -- it was one of the wildest moments from Gen V, and I'm sure there are more to come.

Supernatural may have ended almost three years ago, but the series lives on by being available through a Netflix subscription. Also, through its short-lived prequel series, and now with The Boys and Gen V, the beloved cast has appeared together on numerous occasions. Eric Kripke previously met a lot of SPN fans while on the picket line, and he revealed just how much the SPN Family means to him, considering the series was initially supposed to go for only five seasons.

Hopefully, more Supernatural stars pop up on the Amazon Prime series, but for now, fans will have to settle with Alexander Calvert, which isn’t really settling if you ask me. There is also the upcoming fourth season of The Boys, which will surely include some familiar faces, as long as fans have an Amazon Prime subscription.