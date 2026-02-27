I'm Pumped Invincible Season 4 Features A Wild Storyline Not Featured In Robert Kirkman's Comics
This is going to be wild.
Invincible Season 4 is fast-approaching, and as we wait to see its premiere on the 2026 TV schedule in March, co-creator Robert Kirkman is teasing some great things for the upcoming episodes. This includes something he never got around to doing when making the comics, and if you were a fan of one specific character introduced in Season 1, you'll be thrilled.
Damien Darkblood, the demon detective who helped crack the case that Omni-Man killed the Guardians of the Globe, was more or less a joke character in the comics. That said, the character (voiced by actor Clancy Brown) was well-loved by viewers, to the point that Robert Kirkman told SFX on CinemaBlend that it opened the door to a completely original side story for Invincible in Season 4. In fact, it will almost certainly bring the character back in a big way:
Readers might remember Darkblood had a brief scene in Season 3's post-credits, in which he summoned a demon that appeared to be Satan. The demon detective informed him that he'd found a potential vessel for him to reign with on Earth, with power that hasn't been seen "for eons." Not only that, he figured out a way to conjure that person to Hell, which is presumably what will kick off the Season 4 arc.
If I had to guess, Darkblood will summon Mark to Hell, and he'll come face-to-face with some of the darkest evils he's ever seen. How that will impact his new policy to protect Earth "by any means," remains to be seen, and I can imagine witnessing such horrors could even bleed into his relationship with Eve.
Kirkman confirmed this experience may have a lot of consequences, some of which we'll see play out in future seasons:
I do have to wonder if we'll see Mark run into some other former enemies, or see some other familiar faces when he's in Hell. I also have to wonder if he'll be expecting to run into Conquest, and be tipped off that he's not as dead as he assumed at the end of Invincible Season 3.
One person I'd hate to see is Rex Splode, who tragically died in Season 3. I'm not quite sure what the rules of Hell are in the Invincible universe, or where superheroes go when they do technically kill others but for the good of protecting others. The creator also said the Hell of this show may surprise some people, so maybe people we wouldn't expect could be there.
Season 4 of Invincible is promoted to be a big one, with Robert Kirkman teasing that the Viltrumite War is on the way. This means we're going to see more of Omni-Man and Allen, and probably a lot more aggression by the alien species when it comes to Earth. I'm sure once they learn that Conquest failed to take down Mark, they won't hold back in sending much more powerful warriors to put him in his place.
Invincible Season 4 premieres for those with Prime subscription on March 18th. I'm ecstatic to see the new episodes, and hoping that this new Hell subplot delivers some thrills the entire fandom can enjoy.
