As Invincible Season 2 Nears Its End, The Amazon Show Has Recast Ezra Miller's Role Following The Actor's Numerous Controversies

When it comes to the world of superhero stories, Ezra Miller is, of course, best known playing Barry Allen, a.k.a. The Flash, in the DCEU era of the DC movies in order. However, the actor, who uses they/them pronouns, also has their foot over in the Image Comics realm as the voice of D.A. Sinclair in the TV series Invincible, which can be streamed by Amazon Prime Video subscribers. Or rather, he did voice D.A. Sinclair, because in the show’s penultimate Season 2 episode, it was revealed that the role has been recast.

Following Miller’s outing as Sinclair in the Season 1 episode “You Look Kinda Dead,” the character resurfaced in this week’s episode, “I’m Not Going Anywhere,” through both flashbacks and seeing what he’s up to in the present day. Now it’s Looney Tunes actor Eric Bauza who’s voicing the mad scientist. Granted, we’ve known for months that Bauza was part of Invincible Season 2’s cast, but it turns out he came aboard to take over an existing role rather than play a new one.

This recasting follows after Ezra Miller has been the subject of various controversies over the last several years, including choking a woman at a bar in Iceland, being arrested multiple times in Hawaii, housing a mother and her three children at their Vermont farm while guns were laying around, and being charged for felony burglary. By August 2022, Miller released a public apology saying were seeking treatment for their “complex mental health issues,” and by January 2023, the actor pleaded guilty to trespassing and was ordered to pay a $500 fine and serve one year of probation.

All this being said, there’s no confirmation that these controversies are the reason behind why Amazon recast Miller with Eric Bauza in Invincible, as the company had not responded to EW’s request for comment at the time of publication. Whatever reasons for the change in actors is, this is the second superhero TV show that Bauza’s been part in recent weeks, as he’s also voiced various characters in X-Men ’97, which can be streamed with a Disney+ subscription.

(Image credit: Amazon Prime Video)

Warning: SPOILERS for the Invincible episode “I’m Not Going Anywhere” are ahead!

D.A. Sinclair was first seen in “I’m Not Going Anywhere” through Rick Sheridan having a PTSD dream about when the villain kidnapped him and turned him into one of his Reanimen. Later on, in the midst of Mark Grayson’s battle with the Viltrumite Anissa, Cecil contacted Sinclair and asked if the Reanimen he was making for the Global Defense Agency could be deployed to help Mark, but none of them were ready. Since there’s only one episode left in Season 2, it’s seems unlikely we’ll see Sinclair again next week, but there’s a good chance he could return in Season 3.

