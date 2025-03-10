James Gunn Shares The R-Rated Text He Got From Jason Momoa About Lobo To Celebrate The DC Character's Anniversary

News
By
published

Excitement breeds more excitement, so I'm also really excited.

James Gunn in The Suicide Squad behind the scenes
(Image credit: Warner Bros.)

The hype train for James Gunns’ DCU is still in full swing as we steadily approach his Superman movie this summer. For fans of the DCU there is no shortage of upcoming content, and the overarching Gods and Monsters slate already has some promising entries. Among the characters we’ll be seeing is Lobo, who will be played by Jason Momoa. To celebrate the comic book characters anniversary, James Gunn shared a hilarious text he received from Momoa about the character.

Since the official announcement that he would play Lobo, Jason Momoa has been very vocal on social media about how excited he is to take the mantle of the character. In a recent thread on Threads for the anniversary for the character, director James Gunn shared the short and sweet text message he received from Momoa on the subject of Lobo.

On the anniversary of Lobo, I can’t help but think of a text I received from prideofgypsies on the morning it was announced Peter & I were the heads of DC Studios — the day Jason & I first discussed him joining the DCU as Lobo. I’ve loved watching Jason bring him to life & can’t wait to share that with all of you.

That post was accompanied by a screenshot of when Jason Momoa said to James Gunn, "Fucking LOBO," to which Gunn responded, "Dude I've said you should be Lobo for years, no lie." An illustration of Lobo from the comics was also included.

As mentioned, Momoa has been vocal about his connection to the character. In another Threads post, our former Aquaman shared how when he collected comics, Lobo was always his favorite. And even in that post, he mentioned how Gunn saw him as the perfect casting choice. This is a sentiment fans share, with many comments in the thread also agreeing with Gunn.

  • I’m pretty sure he was born to play that role.
  • It’s one of those fate things, you know?
  • The role was made for him. Perfect casting
  • This is such peak casting
  • Show us a first look 😭🙏

On the subject of a first look or any behind-the-scenes peeks at the DCU's Lobo, Gunn has shared why we have to be a little bit more patient. So right now, we’ll have to wait a bit for more content concerning the interstellar bounty hunter. That feels like a long time since he won’t be seen until the 2026 release of Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow. There's plenty for comic book fans to be excited about with this live-action Lobo, and if you aren't a fan, there's still a lot to look forward to and enjoy.

While I myself am not among the comic book fans, I can agree that since James Gunn's big promotion to DC leadership, I am very excited for the new entries in the DCU. Between the success of The Suicide Squad and The Batman, DC movies seem to finally be finding their footing. I also look forward to everything that coming in the Gods and Monsters arc of the DCU.

Lysa Rodriguez
Contributing Writer

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

More about superheroes
Tom Holland in Spider-Man: No Way Home

Spider-Man Actor Hints At Return To The Tom Holland Franchise, And I’m So In
Woody saying goodbye to Andy in Toy Story 3, Florence Pugh&#039;s Yelena, looking worse for wear but ready to fight, in The Thunderbolts*.

Thunderbolts* Being Inspired By Toy Story Was Not On My Bingo Card, But I'm Invested
Cars ride at magic kingdom concept art

'Nobody Wants This:' Disney World Reveals Details Of New Cars Attraction But Fans Are Not Having It
See more latest
Most Popular
Cars ride at magic kingdom concept art
'Nobody Wants This:' Disney World Reveals Details Of New Cars Attraction But Fans Are Not Having It
Alan Cumming at the finale campfire on The Traitors
After The Traitors Season 3, I Think I've Identified The Biggest Gameplay Issue And How To Fix It
Ben Affleck and Jon Bernthal in The Accountant 2.
The Accountant 2 Premiered At SXSW, And First Reactions Say Jon Bernthal Bolsters Ben Affleck’s ‘Brother Buddy Comedy’
Matt Amodio on Jeopardy! set
‘I Am Obsessed With Learning’: Jeopardy’s New ‘Villain’ Matt Amodio Shares Takeaway From JIT Victory, And It's Exactly What I Wanted To Hear
Tom Holland in Spider-Man: No Way Home
Spider-Man Actor Hints At Return To The Tom Holland Franchise, And I’m So In
Emma Watson and Tom Felton in Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts
AI Imagined Emma Watson And Tom Felton Getting Married (Thus Fulfilling Harry Potter Fans Dreams Everywhere After Viral 'Crush' Quotes)
Savannah Chrisley on Unlocked Podcast
‘Amid Todd And Julie Chrisley’s Incarceration, Daughter Savannah Discusses ‘Infurating’ Mistake People Make About Her Family
Luke Perry in Once Upon a Time...In Hollywood
See Leonardo DiCaprio’s Lovely Comments About Being ‘Starstruck’ By The Late Luke Perry While On The Set Of Quentin Tarantino’s Once Upon A Time In Hollywood
Luffy in One Piece
Ahead Of Netflix's One Piece Season 2, The Anime Hit A Major Milestone I Think Fans Should Be Happy About
Blake Lively&#039;s character talking to Anna Kendrick&#039;s character in Another Simple Favor.
Blake Lively Called Out A Big Twist They Thought Of While Making Another Simple Favor, And Now I'm Even More Excited