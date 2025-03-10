James Gunn Shares The R-Rated Text He Got From Jason Momoa About Lobo To Celebrate The DC Character's Anniversary

The hype train for James Gunns’ DCU is still in full swing as we steadily approach his Superman movie this summer. For fans of the DCU there is no shortage of upcoming content, and the overarching Gods and Monsters slate already has some promising entries. Among the characters we’ll be seeing is Lobo, who will be played by Jason Momoa. To celebrate the comic book characters anniversary, James Gunn shared a hilarious text he received from Momoa about the character.

Since the official announcement that he would play Lobo, Jason Momoa has been very vocal on social media about how excited he is to take the mantle of the character. In a recent thread on Threads for the anniversary for the character, director James Gunn shared the short and sweet text message he received from Momoa on the subject of Lobo.

On the anniversary of Lobo, I can’t help but think of a text I received from prideofgypsies on the morning it was announced Peter & I were the heads of DC Studios — the day Jason & I first discussed him joining the DCU as Lobo. I’ve loved watching Jason bring him to life & can’t wait to share that with all of you.

That post was accompanied by a screenshot of when Jason Momoa said to James Gunn, "Fucking LOBO," to which Gunn responded, "Dude I've said you should be Lobo for years, no lie." An illustration of Lobo from the comics was also included.

As mentioned, Momoa has been vocal about his connection to the character. In another Threads post, our former Aquaman shared how when he collected comics, Lobo was always his favorite. And even in that post, he mentioned how Gunn saw him as the perfect casting choice. This is a sentiment fans share, with many comments in the thread also agreeing with Gunn.

I’m pretty sure he was born to play that role.

It’s one of those fate things, you know?

The role was made for him. Perfect casting

This is such peak casting

Show us a first look 😭🙏

On the subject of a first look or any behind-the-scenes peeks at the DCU's Lobo, Gunn has shared why we have to be a little bit more patient. So right now, we’ll have to wait a bit for more content concerning the interstellar bounty hunter. That feels like a long time since he won’t be seen until the 2026 release of Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow. There's plenty for comic book fans to be excited about with this live-action Lobo, and if you aren't a fan, there's still a lot to look forward to and enjoy.

While I myself am not among the comic book fans, I can agree that since James Gunn's big promotion to DC leadership, I am very excited for the new entries in the DCU. Between the success of The Suicide Squad and The Batman, DC movies seem to finally be finding their footing. I also look forward to everything that coming in the Gods and Monsters arc of the DCU.