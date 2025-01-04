After Being Cast As Lobo In The DCU, Jason Momoa Celebrated By Sharing A Video That Fans Are Loving As Much As I Am

The DC Universe is steadily taking shape, with Creature Commandos currently airing and James Gunn’s Superman set to hit cinemas this summer. All the while, plans are being made for other titles that are a part of DCU Chapter 1: Gods and Monsters. This past week, fans were met with the news that Jason Momoa had been cast as Lobo and will appear in the film Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow. Momoa seems excited to take on the role, and he recently celebrated by sharing a great video that fans seem to enjoy as much as I do.

Shortly after his DCU casting was reported, the former Aquaman star shared comments he made a while ago about wanting to play Lobo and simply noted that he finally received the call. The follow-up post that the leading man shared to Instagram was slightly more grandiose and totally on brand for both the actor and the fan-favorite comic book character he’s set to portray. Check out the clip below, which sees the Fast X alum teasing the public with a glimpse of the Supergirl script:

It’s honestly quite surreal to see a Woman of Tomorrow script that’s watermarked with the phrase “For Lobo’s Eyes Only.” As a comic book fan, though, what I think truly makes this post perfect is the fact that while he was looking at the screenplay, Jason Momoa was smoking a cigar. A good stogie is definitely one of the trademarks of the crude intergalactic bounty hunter. Of course, I also have to mention Momoa’s sweet photo with reported girlfriend Adria Arjona. As for fans’ reactions, take a look at some of them:

This is the role you were born to play. I can’t wait to see you shine! - kimmeecakes

Stoked for you bud! Get it! 🔥❤️ - semigoods

You are going to nail this J Yeahhh!!!🤙🤙❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ - vernooij82

Fantastic! Congrats! You wished it into existence… - deborahmars_lifenotebook

HELLL YEAAAAHH💥💣💥🤙🏽🤙🏽😛🤪😜 - erdoganxli

Leading up to the casting announcement, the Sweet Girl star definitely didn’t conceal his desire to portray the Main Man, who debuted in the pages of DC Comics in 1983. In early 2023, the Hawaii native shared a cryptic video, in which he teased that he had some exciting news from DC Studios on the way. And, around a year later, the actor already seemed to be planning the potential props he’d wield when playing the role. So it goes without saying that his official hiring is the realization of a dream not just for the A-lister but fans as well.

Plot details on Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow are scarce at the moment, though it’s known that it’ll see Milly Alcock take on the role of lead protagonist Kara Zor-El. Joining Alcock in the film – aside from Jason Momoa – will be Matthias Schoenaerts, who will play Krem of the Yellow Hills. I, Tonya’s Craig Gillespe is directing the upcoming superhero movie from a screenplay written by Ana Nogueira.

It’s likely going to be a while before fans are actually able to see the Dune alum in his full glory as Lobo. For now, though, his excitement is making me that much more pumped for his DCU debut. To be quite honest, the actor seems to have been born for this role, and it’ll be great to see what he ultimately brings to it. Here’s hoping the See star does justice to The Last Czarnian.

Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow is set to soar into theaters on June 26, 2026. In the meantime, stream Jason Momoa’s performances in Aquaman and its sequel, The Lost Kingdom, using a Max subscription.