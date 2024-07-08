Jason Momoa Might Be Making His DCU Debut Soon, And I Disagree With Fans Who Already Are Complaining

James Gunn’s DCU is a strange animal. The movies and shows (and video games) that will be making up this superhero universe are falling under the umbrella of an overarching storyline known as Gods and Monsters . Gunn has been hard at work on his own Superman movie , though the first “official” installment in the DCU is going to be the animated Creature Commandos , which will debut on HBO in December. You might think that the DCU is completely separate from the DC movies and shows that came before it. But there will be SOME minor bleedover, particularly when it comes to John Cena’s Peacemaker series, and the presence of Amanda Waller, played expertly by Viola Davis .

Now, however, new rumors are starting to swirl around yet another holdover from the Zack Snyder days of the DCEU, only with an intriguing wrinkle. Noted scooper DanielRPK is going on record to say that Jason Momoa is being eyed to appear in Craig Gillespie’s upcoming DC movie Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow. Only, Momoa would not be taking the same route as Cena or Davis. Meaning, he would not be returning to the role of Aquaman. Instead, if Momoa were to appear in Supergirl, he likely would fulfill the longtime rumor that has connected him to the part of Lobo , the badass bounty hunter.

Believe me, we have heard the “Jason Momoa will play Lobo” drum beat for years . Basically, in the time leading up to the release of Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, DC Comics fans knew that the DCEU was ending , and that James Gunn and Peter Safran were starting anew. But those same fans lobbied to see Momoa transition over to this new universe in a different part. The actor has talked openly about the role, and his desire to play it . If these rumors are to be believed, this casting dream might come true in the next two to three years.

(Image credit: DC Comics)

But for some DC fans, that’s too soon for Jason Momoa to leave behind one prominent DC character and step into the shoes of another. I however do not agree with that. Yes, Momoa made Arthur Curry his own in the DCEU. And he was a significant contributor to the Justice League (the Snyder Cut of the movie, not the laughable Whedon debacle), as well as his own two solo movies. No one is going to take Aquaman away from Momoa.

There is room in the DCU, however, for a new iteration of Aquaman, as well as Jason Momoa as Lobo. Look at a picture of Lobo. If they go the traditional route with the design of the character, he’ll look nothing like Arthur Curry, and nothing like Momoa. Well, a little bit like Momoa. It’s not too soon for Momoa to leave Atlantis behind and show up in Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow playing Lobo. Particularly because we might be talking about 2026 (or later) until that movie reaches theaters.

The announcement of the Gods and Monsters slate has covered Superman (2025), Waller, Creature Commandos, Lanterns, The Authority, Supergirl, and Elseworld projects that include Matt Reeves’ The Batman: Part 2 and Joker 2. It’s an 8-10 year plan, according to Gunn himself, but there’s no inclusion of a DCU Aquaman, or a Justice League movie. The character could surface in another story. Or he may just be on hold. Meaning Gunn would use him 5-10 years down the road. Or not at all.

Instead, we should start preparing for Jason Momoa to possibly appear in Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow, which I’m guessing is going to aim for a 2025 shoot and a 2026 release, coupled with The Authority (as I think members of that team will be introduced in Gunn’s Superman movie). No matter how you look at it, there are a ton of exciting things happening on the DC slate, so stay tuned for updates as they happen.