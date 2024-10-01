Josh Brolin Breaks Silence On Green Lantern Casting, Possible DC Future

As the superhero genre continues to dominate the entertainment industry, one shared universe is going through some serious changes. The DCEU (which is streaming with a Max subscription) ended with Aquaman 2, and fans are waiting to see how the upcoming DC movies bring in the new DCU. Fans are especially curious about casting, and actor Josh Brolin recently broke his silence about Green Lantern casting, and his possible future at the studio

In September it was revealed that Josh Brolin was offered to play Hal Jordan in the forthcoming Green Lantern show titled Lanterns. But he turned it down, and now Kyle Chandler is reportdly in talks for the role. The Thanos actor spoke to ComicBook about how things shook out, saying:

You know what? Green Lantern didn't work out, but that's okay. It's working out. Who is it going to be, Kyle Chandler? I love him as an actor, I think he's wonderful, actually. And, you know, we'll see what's down the line, man.

There you have it. it sounds like the 56 year-old actor has a great perspective about the way the industry ebbs and flows. And while playing Hal Jordan didn't work out, he seems psyched about Kyle Chandler's possible casting. And we'll have to see if he ends up taking on another DC role sometime in the future.

What we know about Lanterns is very limited, but the DC fandom is excited for the Green Lantern Corps. to finally take center stage in the series. The series is just one part of James Gunn's plans for the developing DCU, with the first slate of projects titled Gods and Monsters. And it should be fascinating to see how the group of cosmic law enforcers end up factoring into plans for the universe as a whole.

While Josh Brolin won't be playing Hal Jordan, he seems open to doing another DC project sometime down the line. He's already shown a talent for bringing comic book characters to life, thanks to his acclaimed performances as Thanos in the MCU and Cable in Deadpool 2 (both of which are streaming with a Disney+ subscription).

(Image credit: 20th Century Fox)

While the specifics of what's going to go down in Lanterns is unclear, the Green Lantern Corps. will factor into the DCU as soon as it begins with James Gunn's Superman. Because the cast list for Superman includes Nathan Fillion as Guy Gardner. In the comics, he's a bad boy of the Corps., and it should be fun to see what the frequent James Gunn collaborator does with the role. Especially since he'll be joined by other heroes like Hawkgirl, Mister Terrific, and Metamorpho.

Hopefully Brolin will get to join the DCU sometime down the line. Since he didn't return as Cable in Deadpool & Wolverine, he's seemingly not going to appear in the MCU anytime soon. We'll just have to see how it all shakes out.

Superman will hit theaters on July 11th. For now, check the 2025 movie release dates.