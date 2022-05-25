After That Multiverse Of Madness Cameo, Fans Are Chattering About Agent Carter Again

It goes without saying that Peggy Carter is one the most beloved characters in the entire Marvel Cinematic Universe. The formidable and clever SSR operative quickly endeared herself to viewers in 2011’s Captain America: The First Avenger, so much so that she eventually earned her own TV spinoff, Agent Carter, in 2015. Ultimately, the show was cancelled after two seasons in 2016, much to my (and many others’) disappointment. Fans are now chattering about the short-lived series once again, though, and it’s all thanks to Peggy's cameo in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

The Captain Carter version of Hayley Atwell’s character (who was introduced in her own episode of Marvel’s What If…? ) was brought back for the Doctor Strange sequel. In the film, the heroine was depicted as a member of the MCU’s version of the Illuminati . Her role was admittedly brief - and ended with her being brutally murdered by Wanda Maximoff – but it’s still spurred fans on Twitter to once again campaign for Season 3 of her eponymous show:

.@Marvel the people have spoken and want season 3 of agent carter with main universe peggyMay 18, 2022 See more

Agent Carter picked up with Peggy Carter in 1946, at which point she was doing office work for the Strategic Scientific Reserve (SSR) and conducting missions for Howard Stark. All the while, she also pined for her lost love, Steve Rogers. The series received mostly positive reviews and spawned notable characters like Edwin Jarvis and Daniel Sousa, Carter’s co-worker and love interest. All in all, it was a sweet, ground-level MCU production, and it seems that at least one for would rather see another season of it than a Captain Carter show:

A continuation of the Agent Carter would be better than a Captain Carter spin off nglMay 17, 2022 See more

In the time since Multiverse of Madness hit theaters, rumors have suggested that a Captain Carter series is being added to the growing slate of Marvel TV shows . These reports have not been substantiated by any reputable sources, at this point. Whether they’re true or not, it’s clear that the bulk of fans have a hankering for more of the ABC series:

Honestly just give us season 3 of Agent Carter 😭😭 https://t.co/6gbPqRxRcKMay 17, 2022 See more

It’s worth noting that the Super Soldier Serum-infused version of Peggy does still have her merits. She more than proved herself to be entertaining on What If…?, which is why some promptly questioned whether Marvel Studios would use the character in a live-action production after the fact. Still, a number of Twitter users just aren’t loving the captain as much as her mainstream counterpart:

Also would like to say I love the main universe Peggy. Agent Carter is cool. Captain Carter isn’t hitting the same sadly.May 17, 2022 See more

A third season of Peggy Carter’s TV series would be an exciting treat and could finally provide closure for fans. (The second season ended on a massive cliffhanger that’s still begging to be resolved.) Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. did link back to the series by bringing Sousa into Season 7 , though it didn’t tie up loose ends.

A third season of Agent Carter isn’t a total impossibility, especially since it’s seen renewed interest now that it’s on Disney+. I’m not ready to get my hopes up just yet, but it’s fun to think about. One thing that most MCU fans can probably all agree on, though, is that Hayley Atwell’s Peggy Carter deserves even more shine in the franchise (in any form) moving forward.