After Throwing A Little Marvel Shade, Everything, Everwhere’s Jamie Lee Curtis Gets Asked About Possibly Joining The MCU

With the Marvel Cinematic Universe being one of the most successful film franchises today, it would be a very big career move. A24’s Everything Everywhere All At Once proved that the multiverse does not just belong to Marvel. After one of the stars of the critically acclaimed film, Jamie Lee Curtis, made this same point, she was asked whether or not she could see herself joining the MCU.

Everything Everywhere All At Once has come out the same year as another multiverse film that played in theaters called Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. As these two films got into a little friendly competition with Jamie Lee Curtis being the captain of it all, she was asked by People if she would be open to joining an MCU film, and here is what she had to say:

Honestly, I can’t imagine that they will ever come calling because I kicked up some dust. But I’m a collaborating artist. I work with a lot of people on a lot of different things, and if the role was interesting and if I could bring what I do to it, of course I would [work with Marvel]. What am I going to do, say no? Of course!

The Halloween actress could not help but start up a little friendly multiverse rivalry towards the new Doctor Strange movie. She started off by saying her indie film “cost less than the entire craft service budget” for Marvel movies. Let's not forget Doctor Strange 2 doesn’t have dildo fight scenes or erotic hotdog fingers (which Andrew Garfield has rocked in public). Then Curtis continued to poke more fun at the Doctor Strange sequel by showing in a behind-the-scenes video that her comedy-drama film used “old school magic tricks” compared to “Marvel-less” green screen camera tricks. In May, she even called Doctor Strange on Instagram “a copycat” to her multiverse film as she showed a side-by-side photo of the two posters.

While being in a Marvel movie would be an intriguing idea to this competitive actress, she’s said to People that she doesn’t believe Marvel would know what to do with her at her age. Curtis also said she wouldn’t be happy with the idea of too much green screen work. I can’t say I blame her there considering Marvel is the same studio that would even CGI an actor's hair (like in Avengers: Endgame ) . She felt a lot of pride in being able to do her own work in Everything Everywhere All At Once without the help of green screen magic.

While age should never be a factor in what Marvel could have in store, it does make sense to believe that Marvel superhero films may not be the best fit for every actress. After all, Jamie Lee Curtis has been known for her iconic role in the Halloween films, and she recently ended her “satisfying” run as Laurie Strode in the upcoming film Halloween Ends. But Jamie Lee Curtis' best movies have involved a wide range of roles like, family ones in Freaky Friday and My Girl, comedic roles in Trading Places, and action roles in Blue Steel. So if she really wanted a place in Marvel, I don't believe there's anything this actress cannot do.