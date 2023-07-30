Anson Mount Has Been Busy With Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, But What’s Going On With His Future As Marvel’s Black Bolt? Here’s What He Says

Space may be the final frontier, but Star Trek: Strange New Worlds star Anson Mount has gone one further and travelled across the multiverse. He reprised his role of Black Bolt for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, and fans are probably wondering what’s going on with the Inhumans cast member’s future in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Well, the man himself actually had something to say and, while it won’t melt any minds, it might break some hearts.

Speaking with Radio Times on behalf of the second season to the Star Trek prequel series, the 50-year-old actor used his voice to give an update on Black Bolt’s status. Here’s what the man who gave Captain Christopher Pike such awesome hair had to say:

If the answer was yes I wouldn't be able to tell you - but the answer is no, so I can. I've had some informal conversations with the powers [at] Marvel and it's a conversation, but they've got their current phase that they need to do.

On one hand, it’s not a flat-out rejection, and there’s something to be said about Anson Mount having “informal conversations” on the matter. It’s something that might comfort those wondering what’s happening with the Inhumans as, when we last saw Black Bolt in last year’s Doctor Strange sequel, he kind of lost his voice… and his entire head.

Which, quite frankly, might have some Marvel fans feeling like this clip of Whoopi Goldberg in Soapdish. Aptly enough, this moment also features a conversation with Robert Downey Jr. about the flexibility of character deaths, so please enjoy:

However, that assumption would be rather moot, as the Marvel Cinematic Universe has that aforementioned multiverse to fall back on. And just as we saw with Patrick Stewart, John Krasinski, and the rest of the Illuminati, you can use the power of variants to either bring back old favorites or test out fan-cast leads in roles we won’t see for years to come.

So truly anything is possible, despite what happened to Anson Mount’s leather-clad hero on screen. But where is the actor’s interest level in returning yet again to a character he originated years ago? With the failed launch of the Inhumans series on ABC in 2017, surely there must have been something that appealed to Mount to bring him back after the property was pushed out of the MCU's Phase 3 plans. Whatever that special something was, it appears that it’s still present, as he added these remarks:

I don't know, we'll see. I would love to jump back into the cowl and do it again. I love Black Bolt as a character.

So not only do we know the star would go back to the role of Black Bolt quite quickly, he’d also do it with his Doctor Strange 2 costume if he was given the choice. That’s dedication, especially if it means that Blackagar Boltagon will remain relatively silent in any future appearances. Although that is a bit of variety from his recent duties on Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, including the musical episode “Subspace Rhapsody,” which currently has a trailer.

If you don’t want to miss a minute of the deep space exploration, high notes and all, you’ll want to keep up with Star Trek: Strange New Worlds. Season 2 is currently rolling out for those who have a Paramount+ subscription and, if you’re new to the game, Season 1 is available in its entirety. Thankfully, there’s no musical storyline involving Black Bolt at the moment, as the casualties involved would undoubtedly require an R-rating. You can also revisit Bolt's brutal moment in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness using a Disney+ subscription.