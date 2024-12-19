Someone Asked 'Who Has The Best Physique In The MCU?' The Fan Answers Were Absolutely Not What I Expected

There’s no denying that the extraordinary talent in the Marvel movies look incredibly fit. I mean, they’d have to if they’re going to make use of their kickass skills against evil. A fan asked on social media “Who has the best physique in the MCU” and you’ll never believe who was picked.

Actors go through plenty of training in order to look buff in their superhero suits and their steamy shirtless scenes . Chris Hemsworth sure enjoyed the weight training workouts he did for Thor, and Ryan Reynolds did 3 a.m. gym training for Deadpool and Wolverine. With all of the hard work that MCU actors have gone through to look as good as they do, who do you think has “the best physique in the MCU?” @scarlazywitch made sure to ask that question on X. Scroll below the post at the comments to see who the internet picked:

Who do you think has the best physique in the MCU? pic.twitter.com/Csuf7y6IgzDecember 15, 2024

With all of those ripped bods in full view, how can anyone make a choice? @stephentomwest 's pick was certainly unexpected seeing a winner in Tom Holland's Peter Parker!:

Something about Tom Holland just does it for me. pic.twitter.com/Fe4hczbCEgDecember 15, 2024

Don’t get me wrong, Tom Holland isn’t the least bit scrawny as we’ve seen in many shirtless Peter Parker scenes. However, he doesn’t have bulging vein-surging muscles like his Avengers chums do. And yet, his “physique” is clearly winning fans over. @NSalguod64938 mentions who their first pick was before Spider-Man’s MCU debut with Captain America: Civil War :

Tom Holland hands down! It used to be Chris Evans as Captain America, but then Spider-Man entered the MCU!! pic.twitter.com/7Swu1hsJKfDecember 16, 2024

Okay, so looking at Tom Holland taking his shirt off on repeat is satisfying to see. But, I still thought fans would be quick to pick Chris Evans. After all, he did win People’s Sexist Man Alive in 2022. MCU actors had hilarious responses in their Avengers group chat about the Captain America actor’s hands-behind-his-back pose for the cover. More actors chimed in their classic responses pulling jokes about America’s Ass taking the crown.

But if Tom Holland keeps winning MCU fans over with his “physique,” People may have a new Sexist Man in the form of the British actor. @Mandalorian_Dan joked around about the idea of their own “Peter” winning “best physique” and it’s not who you think it is:

The “Peter” you’re seeing in the post is not Tom Holland’s Peter Parker, but Rob Delaney’s Pete Wisdom in Deadpool & Wolverine. As Pete is just an ordinary guy who first joins Deadpool’s X-Force team in Deadpool 2, you won’t expect this average Joe to be a buff superhero. But his addition to the “best physique” X thread shows that the body of an everyman can still impress an MCU audience. An MCU character picked by @AceRumble shows a “dad bod” that’s got me chuckling:

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Doc Dad Bod FTW pic.twitter.com/VttqAGbP82December 16, 2024

It looks like Alfred Molina’s got some sex appeal going on with his “dad bod” playing Doc Ock. He’ll surely wrap his metal tentacles around you baring chest and all! Who knew villains had so much charisma despite having no care for destroying a city? Now let’s get back to a body we all enjoy looking at in @hconnor ’s tweet:

This guy ... 😍 pic.twitter.com/fbwYyzOS6fDecember 15, 2024

Now, that’s more like it! Chris Evans’ sweaty body breaking apart a log is always pleasing to the eyes. After we had to endure looking at “Skinny Steve” in the first part of Captain America: The First Avenger, seeing the frail man physically transform during World War II into a super soldier after being injected with a powerful serum certainly kept our attention. Here’s another obvious MCU pick we can’t stop looking at and neither can @BeastDaddyBaku :

That would be none other than a shirtless Michael B. Jordan playing Black Panther antagonist Erik Killmonger. No amount of scars on those abs can hide his “best physique” for sure, but the intense process the Creed actor went through in the makeup chair having those scars put on was no picnic for him. The prep involved hours of getting prosthetics put on him with glue and sealer, with each dot representing the number of people the Wakanda native killed. With an estimated 2,200 marks on the actor’s ripped body, his sex appeal is still glaring in those shirtless scenes.