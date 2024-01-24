Ryan Reynolds Has Been Going To The Gym At 3 AM For Deadpool Training, And There's Photo Evidence

The MCU is constantly growing, with big screen movies as well as TV shows that are available with a Disney+ subscription. The next highly anticipated upcoming Marvel movie hitting theaters is Shawn Levy's Deadpool 3, which will finally bring Ryan Reynolds' title character to the shared universe. It turns out Reynolds has been going to the gym at 3AM for training, and there's even photo proof.

What we know about Deadpool 3 is limited thanks to Marvel's security, although leaks are circulating online thanks to outdoor shooting. Hugh Jackman has been posting workout videos, and it looks like both he and Reynolds are going to be swole in the movie. Reynolds' Instagram story showed him working out in the middle of the night, check it out below:

(Image credit: Instagram )

Talk about dedication. Ryan Reynolds leads the cast of Deadpool 3, in addition to being a producer and writer on the project. And he's definitely putting in a ton of work, including at 3AM when the cameras are down. I honestly feel bad for whoever is going to face off against Wade Wilson while Reynolds is this yolked.

Anticipation has been steadily building for Deadpool 3, with fans waiting years since the release of the first sequel. The movie hit a snag when Deadpool 3 filming stopped due to the strikes, but things are now back on track. As a result, there are countless theories and rumors about what the threequel might contain and how it'll affect the overall Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Moviegoers were thrilled when Deadpool 3 resumed filming, although there have been some aforementioned leaks along the way. Reynolds has shared his own bizarre set photos as a result, poking fun at the situation while also asking the fandom to stay away from spoilers. But smart money says that the rumors are going to continue circulating until the studio finally reveals some concrete information and/or the first footage from the film.

(Image credit: 20th Centruy Studios)

Ever since the first Deadpool movie was released, moviegoers have been not-so-patiently waiting for Wade Wilson to join the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Disney's acquisition of 20th Century Fox finally opened the door for this to happen, along with the X-Men and Fantastic Four. Although the studio has been keeping its cards close to the chest, and Deadpool 3's development process was a long one ahead of principal photography.

But photography has resumed on Deadpool's threequel, and the project is expected to arrive later this year. Smart money says Ryan Reynolds is going to look super jacked, if this late night workouts are any indication. We'll just have to see how his faux feud with Hugh Jackman plays out on the big screen.

Deadpool 3 is currently expected to arrive in theaters on July 26th. In the meantime, check out the 2024 movie release dates to plan your next movie experience.