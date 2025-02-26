Wait, Did A Marvel Comic Just Reveal What Happened To Scarlet Witch After Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness?

Ever since the ending of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness unfolded the way it did back in 2022, it’s been unclear where things stand with Elizabeth Olsen’s Wanda Maximoff, a.k.a. Scarlet Witch. When we left off with Wanda in the 28th of the Marvel movies in order, she’d seemingly perished when Mount Wundagore fell around her as she was destroying all the Marvel multiverse’s copies of the Darkhold. And yet, there have been rumblings for years now that we haven’t seen the last of her, and it looks as though a Marvel comic may have confirmed she is indeed alive, albeit incapacitated.

After getting their time to shine in Loki and Deadpool & Wolverine, the Time Variance Authority (TVA), which was introduced to the comics in 1986, is now the subject of a five-issue limited series written by Katharyn Blair and illustrated by Pere Perez. The series chronicles a phenomenon called “The Madness” that’s affecting the entire multiverse, and events from the aforementioned Disney+ subscription-exclusive TV show and 2024 movie have both been referenced. Additionally, Mobius and Sylvie, both from Loki, have appeared, and it’s strongly implied that they’re the MCU versions rather than ones

Here’s where things get especially interesting. In TVA #3 (via ComicBookMovie), Gwen Stacy, a.k.a. Ghost-Spider, is shown walking through a mysterious area of the title organization called the “Department of Deferment.” There, she runs into what looks like Scarlet Witch, who’s being kept in some kind of stasis tube. More importantly, this looks to be the MCU’s Scarlet Witch, as she’s wearing the same costume from Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness and even has the blackened fingers from having handled the Darkhold.

The general rule of thumb when it comes to superhero media, particularly Marvel and DC stories, is that if you don’t see a body, then a character isn’t dead. If the Scarlet Witch from TVA is in fact the same one we’ve been following in the MCU since 2014 (when she and Quicksilver cameoed in Captain America: The Winter Soldier), then evidently the TVA snatched her up before she was crushed to death and decided to keep her sedated. That would explain why no one knew her whereabouts during Agatha All Along, as well as nicely tee up her return in Avengers: Doomsday.

Honestly, even if the Scarlet Witch we see in the TVA comic book series isn’t Elizabeth Olsen’s version, it’s still probably safe to assume that the latter will be back in the upcoming Marvel movie. Kevin Feige, the president of Marvel Studios and chief creative officer of Marvel Entertainment, said back in November that “we are excited to find out when and how Scarlet Witch can return.” That doesn’t sound like something one would say about a character who’s legitimately dead, and what better time to bring her back than in the fifth Avengers movie?

Hopefully the final two issues of TVA will clear this Scarlet Witch matter up. Otherwise, we’ll just have to wait until Avengers: Doomsday’s release on May 1, 2026 to learn if she’s back in play.