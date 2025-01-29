Psych! Benedict Cumberbatch Will Be In Avengers: Doomsday After All, So What Does This Mean For Doctor Strange 3?

There are a lot of upcoming Marvel movies to look forward to, but it’s safe to say that the biggest of the bunch currently scheduled are Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars. These flicks are filling the same role for The Multiverse Saga that Infinity War and Endgame did for The Infinity Saga, so count on a lot of Marvel heroes teaming back up to vanquish a mighty threat; in this case, Robert Downey Jr.’s Doctor Doom. Recently, though, Benedict Cumberbatch said he would not be appearing in Doomsday, but now it turns out that’s not the case after all. Still, that news now has me wondering I it has any implications for Doctor Strange 3.

Benedict Cumberbatch Confirms He Will Actually Be In Doomsday

After mentioning last week that Doctor Strange would be absent from Avengers: Doomsday due to "the character not aligning with this part of the story,” Cumberbatch has now revealed that he misspoke, telling Business Insider:

I got that wrong, I am in the next one.

The Sherlock star later coyly responded, “Don’t ever believe anything I say” when the interviewer brought up how other Marvel actors have lied about their involvement in movies (we’re looking at you, Andrew Garfield). Still, I think if he took the time to walk back on his previous comment, then we can safely say that Cumberbatch will actually reprise Stephen Strange in Doomsday, as opposed to this just being an act of deception. Then again, this is the same actor who was said to be playing John Harrison in Star Trek Into Darkness, only for the character to actually be Khan Noonien Singh, so I wouldn’t put it past Cumberbatch to keep mum on what’s truly happening.

Does This News Mean Anything For Doctor Strange 3?

Just so we’re all on the same page, Doctor Strange is now confirmed for both Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars, and I’m so pleased about this. It’s one thing for Ant-Man and Hawkeye to be absent from Infinity War, but Strange has been a pretty important player in the Multiverse Saga so far thanks to the events of Spider-Man: No Way Home and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. It would have been weird for him to absent from Part 1 of this epic event, although I guess that could have been explained away by having Doctor Doom somehow imprison him before Doomsday begins.

