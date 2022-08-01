Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Has Added A UFC Champ, So Bring On The Action

Phase Four of the Marvel Cinematic Universe has included thrilling new projects for both TV and film. But one of the most highly anticipated upcoming Marvel movies is definitely Ryan Coogler’s Black Panther: Wakanda Forever . It turns out that Black Panther 2 had added a UFC champ, so bring on the action.

Marvel fans were recently treated to the first trailer for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, which is bringing excitement about the mysterious blockbuster to a fever pitch. The trailer has been watched millions of times already , but it’s only the tip of the iceberg regarding what Ryan Coogler is bringing to the table with the blockbuster. Case in point: the report by MMA Fighting that welterweight champion Kamaru Usman has snagged a role in Black Panther’s sequel.

While it’s currently unclear who Kamaru Usman will be playing in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, rumors about him being in Ryan Coogler’s cast began after some comments were made at his recent weigh-in. And MMA Fighting reportedly confirmed this news via an unnamed source close to production.

The first Black Panther movie made history with its cast/crew of outstanding Black artists. The movie would end up being a box office sensation, and even got major nominations at the Academy Awards— winning three. The sequel looks even more ambitious, so perhaps it should be no surprise that Ryan Coogler approached talent like Kamaru Usman, who is at the peak of physical fitness. Hopefully he’ll get to be involved in some badass action sequences in Wakanda Forever.

As previously mentioned, the first trailer for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever was recently debuted at San Diego Comic-Con, before being released online for everyone. The limited footage instantly went viral, as did Tems’ cover of “No Woman No Cry.” You can re-watch the trailer for the next Marvel blockbuster below,

Obviously a major part of the plot line of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever will be about who will lead the titular country now that Chadwick Boseman’s T’Challa has died. The first footage has shown what an emotional story this will be, with Angela Bassett really getting to shine as Queen Ramonda. And whoever sits on the throne will presumably take on the mantle of the Panther, with some likely candidates being Shuri, Okoye, and M’Baku.

Of course, the other major plot line in Black Panther 2 will be Wakanda’s upcoming battle with Atlantis. This will be led by Tenoch Huerta’s Namor the Sub-Mariner , who has the potential to be a major character in the overall Marvel Cinematic Universe. We’ll just have to see if he remains an antagonist, and if there’s a connection to X-Men and the mutants.