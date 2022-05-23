Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’s Letitia Wright Gets Honest About Honoring Chadwick Boseman In The Marvel Sequel

Phase Four of the Marvel Cinematic Universe has been a doozy so far, with mind-blowing new releases hitting both theaters and Disney+. One of the most highly anticipated upcoming Marvel movies is Ryan Coogler’s Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, especially following the first movie’s wild success. And Shuri actress Leitita Wright recently got honest about honoring the late Chadwick Boseman in the upcoming Marvel sequel.

Actor Chadwick Boseman became a real-life hero to many after debuting as T’Challa/ Black Panther in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The public and his colleagues alike were shocked when he passed away in the summer of 2020 , following a private battle with colon cancer. The cast and crew are seemingly dedicating the project to the late actor’s memory, with Letitia Wright recently speaking with Variety about this process. As she put it,

It's an incredible honor for Chadwick Boseman. It's jam packed with exciting stuff. November, it couldn't come sooner so I'm excited for you guys to see it. We honored him by committing ourselves to the story that he started, the legacy he started with this franchise, and we committed every day to working hard, no matter what circumstances we faced. And we faced a lot of circumstances. A lot of difficult situations, but we came together as a team. We poured everything into this movie.

I’m not crying, you’re crying. It looks like there was a ton of emotion and heart put into production for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. And while the contents of Ryan Coogler’s highly anticipated blockbuster remain a mystery, everyone involved has been praising the efforts made to honor Chadwick Boseman.

Letitia Wright’s comments about Black Panther: Wakanda Forever will likely make a great deal of sense for those who have been following the movie’s production. In addition to the strong emotions that come from continuing the franchise without Chadwick Boseman , there were also a number of notable speed bumps along the way. Namely the injury sustained by Wright , as well as some COVID related setbacks .

Creed director Ryan Coogler was tasked with continuing the burgeoning Black Panther franchise after Chadwick Boseman suddenly passed away. He’s gone on record as calling it the most difficult task of his professional life, although cast members like Angela Bassett have praised his efforts . Wakanda Forever’s plot is currently being kept under wraps, but the movie’s title seems to hint at its emotional story.

Perhaps the biggest question surrounding Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is the question of who will take on the titular superhero mantle. There are a number of possibilities, including Letitia Wright’s Shuri. Other candidates are Danai Gurira’s Okoye or Winston Duke’s M’Baku.