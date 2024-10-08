After Blade Rumors Swirled, The Harder They Fall’s Director Weighed In On The Speculation

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is always growing, both in theaters and streaming with a Disney+ subscription. And there are a number of upcoming Marvel movies which fans have been waiting on information about, leading to rumors online. One of those projects is Mahershala Ali's Blade movie, and after rumors swirled, The Harder They Fall’s director weighed in on the speculation.

What we know about Blade is limited, especially since the developing blockbuster has been delayed so many times. Fans are curious if its still going to happen, or the studio will scrap its plans altogether. Filmmaker Jeymes Samuel aka The Bullitts herd chatter about him directing the project, and took to Twitter to set the record stright. As he put it:

I don’t know where these rumors start, but I am not in talks to do Blade with Marvel. I love me the Daywalker tho, I cannot wait to watch that joint. Sidebar: When Blade 2 came out I prayed they would make: ‘WESLEY SNIPES/CHRISTOPHER LEE - BLADE III’ It didn’t happen sadly. 😢

There you have it. It sounds like you can count Samuel out as director of the new Blade movie. Exactly who is behind the camera is a mystery, but the studio will have to move forward quickly with development if the movie is going to arrive in theaters in November of 2025 as currently planned. We'll just have to wait for information.

While Kevin Feige is still optimistic about Blade, fans have been a bit worried about the project for some time. The movie has lost multiple directors, which definitely gave fans reason to pause. And while Eternals' credits scene briefly featured Mahershala Ali's voice as Blade, there's no plans for that story to continue with a sequel. So exactly how/when the vampiric hero will get his big debut is a mystery at the time being.

One big question mark is how invested audiences are going to be with a new Blade. Fans who have spent years watching the Marvel movies in order remember Wesley Snipes' trilogy of movies, and the actor recently reprised his role in epic fashion during Deadpool & Wolverine. I have to wonder if having Snipes back in the role will hurt or help the new Blade movie, which will feature Mahershala Ali taking on the mantle.

While Jeymes Samuel shut down rumors about directing Blade for the MCU, it's still unclear exactly who will be behind the camera for the film. But Kevin Feige and company will presumably have to ink a deal with a filmmaker soon.

Blade is currently expected to arrive in theaters on November 7th, 2025. For now, check out the 2025 movie release dates to plan your trips to the movies in the New Year.