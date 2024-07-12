‘He’s Trying To Get Me Pregnant Again’: Blake Lively Has The Jokes About Ryan Reynolds After He Brought Dogpool To A Press Event

Ryan Reynolds is officially on his massive press tour for his MCU debut, Deadpool and Wolverine , and Blake Lively cannot hide how much she’s crushing on her husband. Isn’t that the sweetest? Following Reynolds taking the stage at the London premiere for the big superhero flick, the actress and director had a hilarious comment to share this sentiment.

The Deadpool actor decided to bring one of the movie’s other stars, a nearly hairless pup named Peggy, to the massive premiere as his date to the event. Ryan Reynolds held Peggy as she wore a Deadpool costume for photos before introducing her to audiences on stage. Check out Lively’s reaction:

(Image credit: Instagram/Blake Lively)

Blake Lively joked that her husband is “rude” for looking so dapper in a teal suit and lounging around the event with Deadpool and Wolverine’s Dogpool in full costume. She also wrote “SOS. He’s trying to get me pregnant again.” Clearly the combination of Reynolds dressing well and holding an unconventionally adorable dog in his arms was speaking to her in some kind of way (and can we blame her?). Lucky for Lively, Reynolds is a crush she can openly ogle at considering he is her longtime partner and the father of their four kids.

We already love Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds as a couple, but then posts like this happen and make us crush over the Hollywood pair even harder. They have been connected as a couple for over a decade. They have nine-year-old James, seven-year-old Inez, four-year-old Betty, and a fourth baby whose name has not been made public. This couple is so iconic that Taylor Swift named multiple songs after their kids .

This is not the first time and undoubtedly won’t be the last time Lively has shown PDA for her man on the dawn of one of his movies. Lively called her hubby "dreamy " on the heels of If being released earlier this year as well. For this particular occasion, Reynolds took the stage to introduce Peggy to audiences before showing the latest MCU film to audiences. Check it:

Blake Lively has a lot to be proud of. What’s even more cool is both of them star in 2024 movies ! Just two weeks after the release of Deadpool and Wolverine (on July 26), Lively’s drama It Ends With Us hits theaters as well. Lively’s movie is an adaptation of Colleen Hoover’s bestselling romance about a woman who gets caught up in an abusive relationship.

Lively and Reynolds have a big family that they have successfully juggled with their movie projects and brands. The two apparently have a longstanding promise to not work at the same time, which has helped them stay close amidst Hollywood pulling them in many directions. We can’t wait to see both their movies… but especially Dogpool.