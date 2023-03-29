Blake Lively Made Some Deadpool-Themed Bread For The Creative Team And Hugh Jackman Obviously Trolled It

It seems like ever since Deadpool 3 was announced the faux feud between Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman has been amplified. From poking fun at their respective fitness journeys to trolling each other over their other projects, the fun never stops between these two. Now The Wolverine actor is back at it again, trolling his co-star, after Blake Lively made a lovely Deadpool-themed loaf of bread for the upcoming MCU movie’s writers’ room.

Shawn Levy, the director of Deadpool 3, took to Instagram and Twitter to sing his praises about Lively’s loaf of bread. He noted that Reynold’s wife is the “coolest woman ever” and “is a kickass baker,” saying that the bread was a fun mid-day surprise for the creative team. You can see on the loaf that the Deadpool logo has been carved into the beautiful bread, and after the director posted the photo on Instagram, Reynolds, Lively and, of course, Jackman got in on the fun:

(Image credit: Hugh Jackman's Instagram)

As you can see in the IG story, this was a post within a post within a post within a post, talk about meta, just like Deadpool. Each actor took a jab at the simultaneously pretty and hilarious loaf of bread. Levy gushed over the bread, and Lively jumped in the conversation with an A+ pun writing “Dead Boule.” Reynolds reposted his partner’s pun, and then Jackman hopped into the conversation writing:

@blakelively…the resemblance is uncanny.

The tomfoolery never seems to stop between these two. They’ve been making fun of each other for years, and over the last few months things have really been amped up. Considering we'll still have to wait a while for Deadpool 3, these two, and Blake Lively, will almost certainly continue their merc with a mouth-inspired shenanigans, and I’d assume they’ll only get more creative with their trolling. I mean just look at this bread, it’s hilarious, and it’s completely unique. I’d have to hilariously agree with Jackman too, the resemblance between Reynolds and this loaf of bread truly is “uncanny.”

Check Out These Other Marvel Movies Before Deadpool 3 (Image credit: FOX) Marvel Movies In Order: How To Watch The MCU By Release Date And Chronologically

My favorite aspect of this bread-centric interaction is that it brings in both of Ryan Reynolds' best trolls, his wife and his BFF. Both Blake Lively and Hugh Jackman are experts when it comes to poking fun at their loved one, and the Deadpool star sends it right back to them, so seeing all three interact on socials in this funny manner brings me joy.