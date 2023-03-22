Brie Larson Shares Cool Captain Marvel Art, Gets Fans Hyped For The Marvels

Phase Five of the Marvel Cinematic Universe officially kicked off with the release of Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania. One of the most highly anticipated upcoming Marvel movies is definitely Nia DaCosta’s The Marvels. That movie will serve as the sequel to Captain Marvel, and will also pair that cosmic Avenger with two more heroes. Brie Larson recently shared some cool Captain Marvel fan art, getting fans hyped for The Marvels in the process.

Captain Marvel's arrival was teased in the end-credits scene of Avengers: Infinity War , which featured Samuel L. Jackson’s Nick Fury signaling for Carol Danvers in the midst of The Snap. And after her solo movie, she had a small but crucial role in Endgame . Fans are eager for Carol to step back into the spotlight in The Marvels, with Brie Larson (who got super ripped for the role) helping to buoy fan excitement as we wait for footage. She recently shared some cool fan art on her IG Story , which you can see below:

A post shared by thuany (@artsthuany) (opens in new tab) A photo posted by on

Pretty cool right? Hardcore MCU fans will recognize this image as Brie Larson’s cameo in the finale of Disney+’s Ms. Marvel , which seemingly sets up her meeting the teenage hero. And it looks like the artist made their own digital rendering of that cliffhanger. Is it time for The Marvels to be released yet?

The above image was posted on the Instagram of an artist Thuany. They regularly create digital fan art about genre projects, usually female characters. And on top of Carol Danvers, they’ve also offered their own take on The Marvels actress Teyonah Parris as Monica Rambeau. Together with Kamala Khan, they’ll make up the titular team of Nia DaCosta’s upcoming blockbuster. When Brie Larson shared the image she shared the image on Instagram story, it came accompanied by the caption:

Can’t wait for you all to see Carol again.

Same, though. It seems like we’re still early into Carol Danver’s tenure in the MCU, as she’s largely been kept away from the main action of the shared universe. But The Marvels should presumably change this, as she works alongside Monica and Ms. Marvel, who are still figuring out their superpowers. The story of the sequel is largely being kept under wraps, although we’re being given some sprinkles of content like the official poster .

Unfortunately for those eager for The Marvels to finally arrive, it was recently delayed a few months. Instead of hitting theaters this July, it’s instead going to hit theaters in November. Regardless, marketing should presumably kick up sooner rather than later. I’m assuming we’ll have a trailer to accompany the release of Guardians 3 but that remains to be seen.