Brie Larson Shows Off Abs While Rocking A Sleeve Of Temporary Tattoos

Fans of Brie Larson’s Captain Marvel were left gagog after the 33-year-old actress showed off her chiseled physique and a new sleeve of ink. Fret not, tattoo detractors, the Room actress was quick to point out the tattoos were only temporary, but given that she has an upcoming Marvel movie right around the corner, the abs are probably here to stay.

Larson posted selfies to her Instagram, posing in a forest green-colored bra and jeans, highlighting her superhero figure and fake tattoos on her arms and stomach. The Oscar winner accompanied her post with the following message to fans, “What it’s like you’ve never seen temporary tattoos before!” You can see the actress’ post below:

A post shared by Brie Larson (@brielarson) (opens in new tab) A photo posted by on

A final pic reveals a close-up of, seemingly, Larson’s leg. The ink message, written in script, reads. “Don’t try to fix me I’m not broken,” Some fans have pointed out this is a lyric from the Evanescence song “Hello.”

Admirers–fans and celebs alike–were quick to jump into the comments with words of support. Canadian Youtuber and host Lauren Riihimaki seemingly suggests the Room star reconsider the ‘temporary’ nature of the look. Riihimaki commented:

“OK WAIT THO????”

A fan by the username Actionjaxen seemed to share in Riihimaki’s sentiments. The user wrote:

But have you considered making them permanent? You pull them off exceptionally well.

One devotee of the Scott Pilgrim vs. the World ( 10 facts you might not know about the cult hit ) alum couldn’t help but share their admiration. The fan hilariously wrote:

BRIE? SORRY? MOMMY? SORRY

Is calling The Glass Castle actress Mommy a bridge too far or just right? You tell us.

Some fans have some logical questions concerning the star’s new grunge look. Chiefly whether or not the actress’s tatted-up appearance is for her upcoming role in the next Fast & the Furious film, a part she landed after pitching herself for the franchise . The user named chawirisme asked:

A teaser for Fast X, maybe?

Admittedly, the inked look would be right at home in the world of underground street racing and espionage. It may be a new look for the racing-turned-action film series.

Brie Larson has been teasing her work in Fast X on social media ever since principal photography began on the next installment of the high-octane action series. However, all her posts, even the fun ones celebrating franchise star Vin Diesel’s birthday , do not reveal whether or not the actress is sporting any ink.

Perhaps the simplest explanation for Brie Larson’s style reveal is a covert brand deal. The official Instagram account for Cuup Bras was also in the actress’s comments letting her know that she looks good in their product line and thanking her for her support. The brand commented:

Looks so good! Thank you for your support ❤️

A fan couldn’t pass up the opportunity for a joke and point out the irony of the bra line’s choice of words. They cheekily wrote:

I’m sure the feeling is mutual!!😂

Support? Okay, that’s a good one. We see what you did there!

While a brand deal might explain the bra, it doesn't really explain the tattoos. Perhaps the Fast X explanation is the best, or maybe, the actress really likes the look of the ink but not the lifelong commitment.

When Fast X charges into cinemas on May 19th it will mark Brie Larson’s first film appearance since she cameoed in Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings’ mid-credits scene in 2021. However, 2023 looks to be a busy year for the Kong: Skull Island actress. This year will also see Larson jumping back into MCU action as Carol Danvers for The Marvels on July 28th.