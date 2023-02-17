The Marvels Has Been Delayed, Releases First Poster

Brie Larson’s 2019 Marvel debut came in the knick of time for her to join the Avengers in their battle against Thanos, but since then we’ve been patiently waiting to see Carol Danvers back in action. We’ve known for some time that her sequel, The Marvels, is finally on the way this year, but with the release of the movie’s first poster, we’ve learned we'll now have to wait a bit longer to see it.

Rather than The Marvels sticking with its July 28 release date, the 2023 movie release date has been moved to November 10. The move was made by Disney at the same time as the studio also shifted the release of the Haunted Mansion movie from August 11 to The Marvels former date. Check out The Marvels first poster:

The Marvels poster showcases the big team up set to occur in the superhero movie. Brie Larson’s Carol Danvers will reunite with Monica Rambeau, the daughter of her best friend, Maria, after we first got to know their relationship in the ‘90s-set Captain Marvel movie. Teyonah Parris is reprising her role as an adult Monica, now with superpowers, as the MCU introduced during her stint in WandaVision. She graces the top third of the poster.

Brie Larson can be seen in the middle of the poster in the middle of her character’s symbol and Iman Vellani’ Ms. Marvel is at the bottom of the poster. We met Captain Marvel's biggest fan-turned-superhero Kamala Khan during her titular Disney+ series. And, at the end of Ms. Marvel's first season, it connected Kamala with Brie Larson’s Carol Danvers when they mysteriously switched places, thus setting up the upcoming The Marvels storyline. The tagline for The Marvels is fitting too: "Higher. Further. Faster. Together."

The release date shift could give The Marvels a better chance to perform well at the box office in a rather crowded summer 2023. In its previous date, The Marvels was going to come out just a week after Greta Gerwig’s Barbie and Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer share a debut on July 21, which is already set to be a massive weekend for moviegoers. The week following, on August 4, The Marvels would also come up against The Meg 2 as well.

Now that big summer time slot befalls Disney's second try at a live-action adaptation of their beloved classic Disneyland ride, Haunted Mansion. That doesn’t mean The Marvels won’t face some major competition during its new November date. The upcoming Marvel movie will now be released one week after Dune: Part Two and one week before The Hunger Games prequel, The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes.

The new release date for The Marvels also gives fans of the MCU more time between movies. Initially it was going to come out little over two months after Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, but now we’ll have six months between the two MCU releases. While it’s a bummer we’ll have to wait longer to see Brie Larson return as the hero, at least our summer movie schedule won’t be quite as crowded.