Brie Larson Shares Hack For Hiding Bra Straps While Wearing A Tank Top After A Fan Asked How She Did It In The Marvels

Listen, ladies, we’ve all struggled with the reality of wearing a bra and a fitted tank top. The straps fall down your shoulder and they poke out of the top when you don’t want them to, it can be a real pain to deal with. But, have no fear, because a superhero has come to our rescue with a fantastic hack. After seamlessly wearing a tank top bra combo without any issue in The Marvels trailer , Brie Larson is here to help, sharing her marvelous ways to make sure your bra straps don’t cause you problems.

Dealing with bra straps while wearing a top that does not cover your shoulders is incredibly annoying, and this actress is really out here saving the world with this information. This discussion started when we got our first look at The Marvels, and fans noted the white tank top Captain Marvel is wearing toward the end of the trailer, and how amazing she looked in it. One fan, e-shrimp , tweeted about the fit, saying she needed to know how the actress and her wardrobe team created this flawless look:

need to know what bra she’s wearing that looks good with that type of shirt . i’ve struggled with this all my life https://t.co/DUvwPOnjK4April 11, 2023 See more

Following the Twitter user’s vital question, The Marvels cast member responded with a fantastic answer, writing:

It was a whole team effort: @ChantelleUS t-shirt bra (with an extra strap stitched in). Basically…we need new scientific breakthroughs to make this easier. Shoutout to Rebecca Higgins for engineering the beauty we see on screen!

There you have it, not only did Larson dish on the brand of bra she was wearing, she also provided a nice hack. The bra in question is the T-Shirt braw from Chantelle , which notably features straps that sit a bit higher up on the shoulders. The hack comes in with the extra strap stitched in. While we don’t know exactly how that worked, I’d imagine that an extra strap was used to connect the two original ones and pull them together in the middle. Adding an extra strap, safety pin or small clip can really be a game changer, and when you are wearing a pesky tank top like the one Larson is rocking, this tip can come in handy.

Following Larson’s response, e-shrimp sent her thanks to the actress writing:

i’m crying thank u so much. this is incredible for me and the boob community

She wasn’t the only one grateful for Larson’s insight, as many other fans tweeted their thanks:

Wow you're the best. Yep it's 2023 people let's go – @morganitecospl1

This is so real of you omg thank you queen – @6ixGodCel

WE LOVE A GALAXY EXPLORING NON-GATEKEEPING QUEEN! – @JasLamarCole

cheers for the info bestie it was v much needed 🙈 – @inlustrisreads

real life superhero for this response 😮‍💨 – @cptkrissy

THIS is what real superheroes look like 🙏 – @beepboopbeta

I love that Larson took the time to explain how she and her team worked out the tank top/bra situation. She’s always been one to interact with fans and share her amazing looks and transformations , and this post was not only the best of both worlds but also quite helpful. As The Marvels gets closer to its release date on the 2023 movie schedule , hopefully, Larson gives us more insight into her time playing Carol Danvers and some more life hacks too.