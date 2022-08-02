Brie Larson Took A Picture Rocking A Groot Hat, And Now I'm Sad I Don't Have A Groot Hat

Marvel stars love to promote their fellow colleagues, characters, and upcoming Marvel movies in all sorts of ways. That much was made apparent recently when Guardians of the Galaxy’s Karen Gillan admitted that she loves to watch Avengers: Endgame reaction videos in her spare time. Now we’ve got a new case of MCU stars boosting their favorites, as Brie Larson took a picture rocking a Groot hat. And in a not unrelated thought, I am now sad I don’t have a Groot hat.

Hitting her personal Twitter account (in a moment that could possibly be during a break from filming her role in Fast X ), Brie Larson snapped the photo you can see below. It's a proud presentation of fanhood given how happy she looks to be wearing the hat. Though if there was any doubt about Brie Larson’s connection to nature within and outside of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, you can check out the accompanying caption:

BIG Groot fan pic.twitter.com/kZ1nuMvpjLAugust 1, 2022 See more

Brie Larson’s message feels even more fitting when you recall the fact that she’s actually making a movie with the voice of Groot himself, Vin Diesel. And judging by how Diesel welcomed Larson into the Fast Saga family , you could say that Groot is a huge fan of hers too. Maybe that’s where she got the snazzy hat, as his continued role in the MCU surely comes with some merch connections.

Honestly, who isn’t a big Groot fan? The Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 star is clearly a fan favorite, and that popularity is evidenced in the development of the upcoming Disney+ series I Am Groot, which will arrive in less than two weeks. The more I think about it, I’m sad I don’t have a Groot hat to show my support... which only makes me sadder, because there’s a lot of potential for this character, and it involves Carol Danvers!

With both Captain Marvel and Groot being characters from the Cosmic side of the MCU, these two titans clearly have to meet, right? Phase 5 and 6 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe already feel like they're on the right track; especially with Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 and The Marvels dropping only months apart. There's a lot of space over the next two phases, and it's not all big screen potatoes either.

Even in the Disney+ sphere we've seen Captain Marvel making a pretty big cameo on the Ms. Marvel finale, which only serves to ramp up her return to the screen. Maybe there's some sort of appearance planned for this year's Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special, where Brie Larson stops to sing a Christmas carol with that wooded friend. Though you have to wonder how "Sleigh Ride" would translate into Groot's native tongue, and if a human could even keep up.

It’s a fleeting sadness when you think about it, as there’s still plenty of time for me, Brie Larson, and anyone else interested in the full-fledged return of the Guardians to grab some gear. With Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, The Marvels, and Fast X all hitting various points of the 2023 movie schedule , it’s not like there’s a need to have a Groot hat right this moment.