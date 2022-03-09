The Marvels’ Brie Larson Took A Break From Working Out To Post A Sweet Tribute To Her Superpowered Co-Stars

Phase Four of the Marvel Cinematic Universe has been wild so far, and there are a number of highly anticipated upcoming Marvel movies coming down the line. One of these titles is Nia DaCosta’s The Marvels, which will serve as the first sequel for Captain Marvel. And star Brie Larson recently took a break from working out to post a sweet tribune to her superpowered co-stars.

As the title for The Marvels hints, Brie Larson’s Carol Danvers will be paired with more heroes in her return to the big screen. Namely WandaVision actress Teyonah Parris as Monica Rambeau and Iman Vellani as Kamala Khan/ Ms. Marvel. While celebrating International Women’s Day, Larson took the time to give her co-stars some love online, sharing:

A post shared by Brie Larson (@brielarson) A photo posted by on

How sweet is that? It looks like Brie Larson really enjoyed her time getting to know Teyonah Parris and Iman Vellani while they filmed the upcoming sequel to Captain Marvel. So while Carol Danvers will seemingly have more support on the big screen, that’s seemingly a sentiment shared by the Oscar winning actress as well. We’ll just have to see how this ultimately pays off when The Marvels hits theaters next year .

The above image comes to us from Brie Larson’s personal Instagram account. She’s super active on social media, and has a reputation for sharing her epic workouts before and during filming as Captain Marvel. Fans can’t wait to see how this physical work affects her performance in The Marvels, especially since she’s one of the most powerful heroes in the entire Marvel Cinematic Universe.

It should be fascinating to see how this new trio of heroes function within The Marvels’ story, and how their unique power sets influence the blockbuster’s action sequences. Fans are especially invested in seeing Carol and Monica back on the big screen together, and find out more about their history since the events of Captain Marvel. Add in a teenage hero with Ms. Marvel , and there’s definitely going to be some fascinating interpersonal dynamics between this burgeoning trio.

Candyman filmmaker Nia DaCosta is behind the camera for The Marvels, and the cast has been universally praising her vision and work ethic on the MCU sequel. She’s also been running a tight set, as there haven’t been any major leaks or spoilers. As such, there’s almost nothing known about the Captain Marvel follow-up. Hopefully some images or information about The Marvels will come sooner rather than later.

While Brie Larson has been playing Captain Marvel for a few years, she remains one of the most mysterious heroes in the entire MCU. There are decades of her time currently unaccounted for, from the ending of Captain Marvel to when she eventually appeared in Avengers: Endgame. What’s happening with the battle against the Kree? Only time will tell.