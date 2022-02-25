The Marvels’ Brie Larson Shares Another Impressive Workout Video, So Watch Out, Marvel Villains

Like most actors who play superheroes in movies, Brie Larson had to get in shape to bring Carol Danvers, a.k.a. Captain Marvel, to life in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Naturally she’d need to do the same for her big return in The Marvels next year, but Larson has also become an avid exerciser when not on the MCU clock. The actress frequently shares peeks at her workouts on social media, and the latest of these videos should have the Marvel villains worried.

While Brie Larson recently acknowledged that even she gets tired of workouts on occasion like the rest of us, this wasn’t one of those instances. Taking to her Instagram account, Larson showed off an intensive leg exercise that’s part of her fitness regimen:

Whatever it takes to make sure you’re in the proper physical condition to effectively take down bad guys, right? Ok, obviously Brie Larson isn’t the powerhouse that Carol Danvers is, but this is another impressive example of how seriously Brie Larson takes exercising. Other aspects of her workouts we’ve seen in recent months include crushing some pull-ups and doing some push-ups with chains wrapped around her body. She doesn’t hold back!

Brie Larson has certainly kicked her exercising up a notch over the last year, to the point of investing in a home gym. She’s now able to hip thrust 400 pounds, deadlift 200 pounds and push her trainer’s Jeep. The Marvels finished principal photography last November, but Larson is doing an outstanding job keeping in superhero shape… or, if her wish is granted, Fast & Furious shape.

The Marvels will mark Brie Larson’s fourth outing in the MCU. Along with Captain Marvel exploring Carol Danvers’ origin story from 1989 to 1995, and Avengers: Endgame bringing her into the franchise’s present-day narrative, she appeared in the Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings mid-credits scene over hologram in a meeting with Simu Liu’s title character, Awkwafina’s Katy, Benedict Wong’s Wong and Mark Ruffalo’s Bruce Banner.

For a while, Carol Danvers’ next “solo” movie was understandably just referred to as Captain Marvel 2, but this time around, she’ll be sharing the spotlight. After gaining superpowers during the events of WandaVision, Teyonah Parris’ Monica Rambeau will make her official superhero debut in the movie, and Iman Vellani’s Kamala Khan will also get in on the action as Ms. Marvel following her time shining in her own Disney+ series. The Marvels also includes Zawe Ahston reportedly playing one of the villains and Park Seo-joon in an undisclosed role

Directed by Candyman’s Nia DaCosta and written by The Marvels’s Megan McDonnell, The Marvels arrives in theaters on February 17, 2023. Coming sooner on the upcoming Marvel movies slate is Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, which hits the big screen on May 6.