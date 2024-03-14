'It Was Pretty Heartbreaking:' Charlie Cox Gets Candid About Karen And Foggy Initially Not Being In Daredevil: Born Again While Also Hyping Up Their Return
Charlie Cox admits the initial plan to film Daredevil: Born Again without his co-stars was hard.
Following a series of cameos that officially brought Charlie Cox’s Daredevil into the Marvel Cinematic Universe, the man without fear is set to finally get his own show with the upcoming Marvel TV series, Daredevil: Born Again. The show (which will be able to stream with a Disney+ subscription) will also see the return of original Daredevil co-stars Deborah Ann Woll and Elden Henson as Karen Page and Foggy Nelson, following a significant retooling of the series. Cox says the initial plan to make the show without them was “heartbreaking” and he’s thrilled they’re now back.
Speaking with fans during Washington DC’s Awesomecon, (via @ddcastarchive on Twitter), Charlie Cox was asked about working with his old friends again, and he made it clear that he very much missed his co-stars when they weren’t there. Thus he was very happy when they returned. Cox said…
When Daredevil: Born Again first went into production, it appeared to be as disconnected from the original Daredevil series on Netflix as possible. Cox was back as Matt Murdock/Daredevil, and Vincent D’Onofrio was Wilson Fisk/Kingpin, but beyond that, there was no indication the new series would actually function as a continuation of the original series. It seemed to rather be a complete reboot that happened to use a couple of the same actors.
However, last fall when production on Daredevil: Born Again was halted due to the writers' and actors' strikes, the Disney+ show was completely retooled with a new creative team. Since then it’s been reported that not only will Henson and Woll be back, but we’ll also see the return of Jon Bernthal as The Punisher and Wilson Bethel who played Daredevil villain Bullseye in the original series. The Daredevil: Born Again cast, now looks essentially as we would expect it to look if the original Netflix series was just getting another season.
Charlie Cox talks about Deborah Ann Woll and Elden Henson's return for Daredevil born again📸 Joelle Modderman pic.twitter.com/1uEwdsKxlpMarch 13, 2024
While Daredevil: Born Again may still make changes to the canon established in the previous series, fans of that series will be excited to see so many of their old favorites returning. The release of Echo shows the MCU isn’t afraid to get dark and violent on Disney+, so the new Daredevil series will likely try to emulate the look and feel of the original, and we certainly hope it succeeds. An exact release date for Daredevil: Born Again hasn't been announced, but it's expected to arrive sometime early in 2025.
CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
CinemaBlend’s resident theme park junkie and amateur Disney historian, Dirk began writing for CinemaBlend as a freelancer in 2015 before joining the site full-time in 2018. He has previously held positions as a Staff Writer and Games Editor, but has more recently transformed his true passion into his job as the head of the site's Theme Park section. He has previously done freelance work for various gaming and technology sites. Prior to starting his second career as a writer he worked for 12 years in sales for various companies within the consumer electronics industry. He has a degree in political science from the University of California, Davis. Is an armchair Imagineer, Epcot Stan, Future Club 33 Member.
Most Popular
By Nick Venable
By Mick Joest
By Mike Reyes
By Laura Hurley