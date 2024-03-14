'It Was Pretty Heartbreaking:' Charlie Cox Gets Candid About Karen And Foggy Initially Not Being In Daredevil: Born Again While Also Hyping Up Their Return

Following a series of cameos that officially brought Charlie Cox’s Daredevil into the Marvel Cinematic Universe, the man without fear is set to finally get his own show with the upcoming Marvel TV series, Daredevil: Born Again. The show (which will be able to stream with a Disney+ subscription) will also see the return of original Daredevil co-stars Deborah Ann Woll and Elden Henson as Karen Page and Foggy Nelson, following a significant retooling of the series. Cox says the initial plan to make the show without them was “heartbreaking” and he’s thrilled they’re now back.

Speaking with fans during Washington DC’s Awesomecon, (via @ddcastarchive on Twitter ), Charlie Cox was asked about working with his old friends again, and he made it clear that he very much missed his co-stars when they weren’t there. Thus he was very happy when they returned. Cox said…

Aw it’s so cool, man. So cool. Yeah, it was pretty heartbreaking when they weren’t around initially. When we came back to filming and they had made some changes, which you guys obviously probably read about and stuff, you know, it was clear that Foggy and Karen are kind of the heartbeat of our show. They always were. So it was really special to have them back. Huge shout out to Deborah and to Elden. I know there’s been photos, there were some set photos that came out, so I know I can talk about it because it's on the internet. But it was really sweet to have some scenes together again.

When Daredevil: Born Again first went into production, it appeared to be as disconnected from the original Daredevil series on Netflix as possible. Cox was back as Matt Murdock/Daredevil, and Vincent D’Onofrio was Wilson Fisk/Kingpin, but beyond that, there was no indication the new series would actually function as a continuation of the original series. It seemed to rather be a complete reboot that happened to use a couple of the same actors.

However, last fall when production on Daredevil: Born Again was halted due to the writers' and actors' strikes, the Disney+ show was completely retooled with a new creative team. Since then it’s been reported that not only will Henson and Woll be back, but we’ll also see the return of Jon Bernthal as The Punisher and Wilson Bethel who played Daredevil villain Bullseye in the original series. The Daredevil: Born Again cast, now looks essentially as we would expect it to look if the original Netflix series was just getting another season.

While Daredevil: Born Again may still make changes to the canon established in the previous series, fans of that series will be excited to see so many of their old favorites returning. The release of Echo shows the MCU isn’t afraid to get dark and violent on Disney+, so the new Daredevil series will likely try to emulate the look and feel of the original, and we certainly hope it succeeds. An exact release date for Daredevil: Born Again hasn't been announced, but it's expected to arrive sometime early in 2025.