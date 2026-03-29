I’m Not Feeling Charlie Cox’s Wild Idea For Bringing Back Foggy In Daredevil: Born Again

Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 is off to a wild start, and as one villain seemingly turns over a new leaf, perhaps a hero will do the same? That's what Charlie Cox suggested during a recent panel at C2E2. It was during that discussion that the actor talked about a wild way that Franklin "Foggy" Nelson could be resurrected after his shocking death at the hands of Bullseye in Season 1. And, quite frankly, I'm not on board with this proposed method of bringing the beloved character back.

Death is not a permanent write-off in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. A character can always come back via a variant from the multiverse or be resurrected via mysticism or through other rituals that exist within the lore. As Born Again continues its run as part of the 2026 TV schedule, Cox shared (via @WarlingHD) that Foggy should not only be revived by a long-absent character but also take on a big gig once he's breathing again:

I think Foggy should be resurrected by Elektra, and then he takes over leadership of the Hand.

Now, I do love the idea of Elektra being the person to bring Foggy Nelson back to life. That said, Cox completely lost me with the added bit about Matt's former best buddy going on to be the in-command leader of The Hand, a massive criminal organization. I mean, look at this face below, does that look like a face that would lead one of the most mysterious crime syndicates in the Marvel Universe? It's hard to say how serious the actor was with this suggestion, but let's just say I'm thankful he's not a writer on the show.

Article continues below

(Image credit: Marvel Studios)

I am 100% in the camp that Daredevil should bring back Foggy, but I would hate for that come back to be wasted with him playing a villain. My favorite thing about the character in the original run (available to stream with a Disney+ subscription) was his dynamic with buddies/co-workers Karen Page and Matt Murdock. Making Nelson a villain would rob us of that.

Charlie Cox can't offer up specifics about Foggy, but we do know that Elden Henson will appear as the character sometime in Daredevil: Born Again Season 2. This came after Henson himself announced he wouldn't be in it, though it was later clarified that he may have felt he couldn't say anything due to Marvel's notoriously strict spoiler policy.

The good news is that Foggy's return is likely not anything like Cox said at C2E2, unless he just decided to go scorched Earth on Disney and dropped a huge spoiler. I'm going to believe that wasn't the case, and remain excited to see the character back in Born Again once more.

Disney+: from $11.99 a month w/ ad-supported plan

Daredevil: Born Again is kicking off Season 2, and if you aren't able to watch, subscribe now! Plans start at $11.99 a month for its new ad-supported plan. Go ad-free and pay $18.99 a month or save 16% and pre-pay $189.99 for a year.

New episodes of Daredevil: Born Again hit on Disney+ on Tuesdays at 9:00 p.m. ET. I'd be curious to see if we Foggy does get revived in the series at some point, and I would be thrilled to see it. That said, let's leave The Hand to actual criminals within the MCU.