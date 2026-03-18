MCU Stars Are Spoiler Experts At This Point, But I’m Still Amused By Chris Pratt Evading Avengers: Doomsday Questions

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is known for constantly expanding, thanks to new titles hitting theaters and streaming with a Disney+ subscription. There are a number of upcoming Marvel movies that fans are curious about, chief among them being Avengers: Doomsday. Actor Chris Pratt knows Marvel's tight security all too well, and he recently dodged questions about that blockbuster while promoting The Super Mario Galaxy Movie.

What we know about Avengers: Doomsday has been super limited, and fans are filling in the blanks with rumors and theories. The Doomsday cast announcement confirmed a huge ensemble cast of heroes, although Pratt was noticeably missing. Some fans are still hoping Star-Lord pop up, and in a clip from The Today Show's Instagram, Pratt expertly sidestepped the question about whether or not he was going to appear. Check it out for yourself below:

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Now that is someone who has been media trained. Pratt didn't confirm or deny that he'll appear in the next Avengers movie alongside fellow Chrises Evans and Hemsworth. Instead he avoided the question and pivoted over to promote the movie he was actually there for: The Super Mario Galaxy Movie. We'll jut have to wait until Doomsday hits theaters to know whether or not he has a role.

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While the Parks & Recreation star hasn't been confirmed to appear in Avengers: Doomsday, Kevin Feige did tease that more familiar faces would be included. This was proven right when Steve Rogers' teaser dropped, confirming Chris Evans was once again playing his signature role. So it doesn't seem impossible that Pratt's hero would also have a surprise appearance.

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The end of Guardians of the Galaxy 3 confirmed that Star-Lord would be back in the MCU... eventually. But it's been unclear when this will occur, especially since James Gunn has pivoted over to DC as co-CEO. But since Chris Pratt worked with The Russo Brothers on the next last two Avengers movies, it feels logical that he might end up with a role in Doomsday and/or Secret Wars.

If he does have a top-secret appearance in those blockbusters, then at least Chris Pratt is guarding those secrets. Fans who spent years watching the Marvel movies in order have seen as names like Tom Holland and Mark Ruffalo spoiled major plot twists.

All will be revealed when Avengers: Doomsday hits theaters on December 18th as part of the 2026 movie release list. But first up is The Super Mario Galaxy Movie on April 1st, with Pratt once again voicing the title character.