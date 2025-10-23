First Trailer For Chris Hemsworth's Crime 101 Trailer Looks Like Thor Vs. Hulk In Michael Mann's Heat, And I'm Also Here For Halle Berry

Additional Mark Ruffalo is seemingly everywhere, with a busy career that belies that title of the upcoming 2025 movie Now You See Me: Now You Don’t, as we’re also seeing him in HBO’s now-concluded crime drama Task, and he’s rumored to co-star in Spider-Man: Brand New Day. Before that MCU flick arrives, though, he’ll be sharing the screen with not only fellow Avengers vet Chris Hemsworth, but also former X-Men franchise star Halle Berry (and The Batman’s maybe-Joker Barry Keoghan).

The upcoming 2026 movie in question is Amazon MGM’s Crime 101, which has finally unveiled its first trailer for the public, six months after the first footage was previewed at CinemaCon in Las Vegas. And by and large, it looks like Ruffalo and Hemsworth have slotted themselves into Al Pacino and Robert De Niro’s roles in Michael Mann’s Heat, with Hemsworth’s expert thief attempting to pull off a major heist despite all kinds of extra attention.

It's probably not a perfect 1:1 comparison, but it's not exactly a stretch. Set in Los Angeles, Crime 101 centers on the Thor portrayer's Davis, a canny jewel thief whose core M.O. is setting up his elaborate heists at spots along the 101 freeway. (In case anyone thought the movie title was about an introductory course.) A thief who strictly adheres to a self-imposed "code," Davis is set to take on the mythical "one last job" worth millions of dollars, and after meeting up with Halle Berry's insurance broker Sarah, he takes her on as his partner in crime.

(Image credit: Amazon MGM)

Meanwhile, Mark Ruffalo's Det. Lou Lubesnik is attempting to figure out who's responsible for the line of robberies. His investigation deepens all while Davis and Sarah get closer to their big heist, and that's when the normal distinctions between cops and criminals starts to shift. No giant hammers or clothes-destroying Hulk-outs or anything, but pretty tense all the same.

Again, not exactly the same as Heat, but the basic building blocks are there, and I can't wait to see how it all shakes out, especially since the core trio of stars is buttressed by a wealth of supporting actors, as listed below:

Barry Keoghan

Corey Hawkins

Monica Barbaro

Nick Nolte

Jennifer Jason Leigh

Tate Donovan

Devon Bostick

Paul Adelstein

Drew Powell

Payman Maadi

Babak Tatfi

Deborah Hedwall

Matthew Del Negro

John Douglas

Crime 101 is directed by The Imposter's Bart Layton, who also co-wrote the script alongside Oscar-winning writer Peter Straughton (Conclave). The film is an adaptation of Don Winslow's novella of the same name.

At this time, Michael Mann is putting together the highly anticipated sequel Heat 2, which may bring Leonardo DiCaprio into the fold, but we'll be watching Crime 101 long before that project hits the big screen.

Crime 101 is set to hit theaters on February 13, 2026, ahead of its eventual streaming release via Amazon Prime subscription.