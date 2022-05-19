Chris Pratt Calls Filming Big Budget Marvel Movie Thor: Love And Thunder ‘Neat’ And It’s The Most On Brand Thing I’ve Ever Heard

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is a behemoth presence in the film world, with every new blockbuster highly anticipated before its release. The next project coming down the line is Taika Waititi’s Thor: Love and Thunder, which will mark the first time that a hero has been given a fourth solo movie. The upcoming Marvel movie will also feature an appearance by the Guardians of the Galaxy, and Chris Pratt calling filming the big budget blockbuster “neat” is the most on brand thing I’ve ever heard.

Marvel movies are known for their massive scale, and Thor: Love and Thunder is no exception. Taika Waititi’s sophomore effort in the MCU has a lot going for it, including gods like Zeus , the introduction of Natalie Portman’s Mighty Thor , and the Guardians of the Galaxy. Star-Lord actor Chris Pratt was recently asked by SFX Magazine about his role opposite Chris Hemsworth, and somehow managed to use the word “neat.” As the Parks & Recreation alum put it,

I loved every minute of shooting [Thor 4]. I’m so grateful that they brought us along. It was neat to see him bring this to Australia and shoot it there, with all of his fellow countrymen. And with director Taika Waititi, who is just outrageous. His style is so unique.

Well, there you have it. While Taika Waititi is an Oscar winning filmmaker who is directing a giant Marvel blockbuster, Chris Pratt’s reaction is delightfully on brand. It’s this type of humor that made him a star with Parks & Rec , with his comedic skills also on full display while playing Star-Lord. We’ll just have to see what the Guardians are up to when they appear in Thor: Love and Thunder.

While the use of the word “neat” might turn a few heads, Chris Pratt referring to Taika Waititi as “outrageous” definitely seems appropriate. The 46 year-old is known for his unique point of view, and the way he mixes heart and humor in projects like Jojo Rabbit and Thor: Ragnarok. And it sounds like he’s really going to throw everything and the kitchen sink into Love and Thunder.

Guardians of the Galaxy fans are thrilled about seeing the cosmic heroes back on the big screen in Thor: Love and Thunder. While they’re not expected to have a giant role in the upcoming sequel, they were featured pretty heavily in the first teaser trailer. As a reminder, you can check out the first footage below, featuring none other than Chris Pratt himself as Star-Lord.

Of course, Thor: Love and Thunder is just the first of three upcoming Marvel movies featuring the Guardians of the Galaxy. James Gunn’s Guardians Holiday Special will follow suit in December on Disney+, which is expected to directly tie into Guardians 3 . Although Vol. 3 might be the last time we see the current team, with both Karen Gillan and Dave Bautista already preparing to say goodbye to their signature characters.