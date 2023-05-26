Could Arnold Schwarzenegger Join Son-In-Law Chris Pratt In The MCU? What He Says

Before superhero movies dominated the box office, the action movies of the '80s reigned supreme, and the king of that realm was Arnold Schwarzenegger . The 75-year-old legendary action star and former Governor of California has been a trailblazer in the world of muscle-bound heroes. Pre-Arnold superheroes were often average guys in spandex. Then came Conan the Barbarian , and people couldn’t believe a man looked like a living, breathing Frank Frazetta painting. Fresh off a 4-year acting hiatus, the Terminator star is set to make his big-budget action return , but could we see him joining his son-in-law Chris Pratt in the MCU? According to the True Lies actor, he’s open to it under one condition.

With his iconic status and experience in the superhero genre , fans have been speculating whether the Last Action Hero performer could make a return to the cape-wearing world alongside his son-in-law, Chris Pratt . Pratt, who is married to Arnold’s daughter Katherine Schwarzenegger , has already made a name for himself as Peter Quill aka Star-Lord in the Guardians of the Galaxy franchise. During a recent interview with Men's Health , the Predator performer was asked about possibly joining the MCU. In response, the action juggernaut replied with a resounding:

If the role is right!

Given Schwarzenegger's impressive history of embodying larger-than-life characters, it's easy to imagine him seamlessly joining the vibrant group of Marvel superheroes. Furthermore, it's worth noting that he keeps an eye on comic book films, especially if they involve his family. Recently, the Twins star took to Twitter to express his genuine admiration for his son-in-law, recognizing Pratt's remarkable performance as Star-Lord/Peter Quill in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, writing:

I saw #GuardiansOfTheGalaxyVol3 last night and WOW, @prattprattpratt, you crushed it. A non-stop, perfect mix of comedy and action. I loved it, and I’m very, very proud of you.

Marvel Studios continues to expand its cinematic universe, constantly introducing fresh characters and captivating storylines. With such a trajectory, it wouldn't be surprising if they were to approach Arnold Schwarzenegger for a role. However, the renaissance man's upcoming 2023 new movie release , a Netflix documentary titled Arnold, is what truly excites him even more than any potential superhero role. The forthcoming three-part docuseries holds great significance for the former Mr. Universe as it delves into the three distinct phases of his career: athlete, actor, and politician. Notably, this marks the first time he has participated in an interview for a project specifically focused on his life. When asked about the documentary, Arnold expressed the following sentiment:

I said no to projects like this for years, but I’ve seen how many people are inspired by my story. I hope it inspires millions of people to find their vision.

While the inclusion of Arnold Schwarzenegger in the Marvel Cinematic Universe remains uncertain, it is undeniable that his charismatic presence would significantly enhance the already impressive lineup of talented individuals in the MCU. Speculating on the potential characters he could bring to life, I personally believe he would excel in the role of the villainous "Titanium Man." Interestingly, there have been persistent rumors linking him to the upcoming Marvel TV show Armor Wars, although Don Cheadle has denied any knowledge of said rumors. Only time will reveal the future of The Governator and his potential involvement in the MCU.