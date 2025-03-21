Danny Ramirez Dropped Some Captain America Set Photos, But I Love Hearing His 'Favorite Thing' About Playing An MCU Hero Even More

News
By published

Seeing such joy on set could leave a fan flying high.

Danny Ramirez in Falcon suit in Captain America: Brave New World
(Image credit: Marvel Studios)

We’ve only just begun our journey into the world of superheroes on the 2025 movie schedule, but some are still basking in the gamma rays of Marvel Studios’ return to theaters. Captain America: Brave New World kicked things off with a respectable showing, making huge strides for Anthony Mackie and Danny Ramirez’s very human soldiers.

I’m excited to see those two continue to play these roles throughout upcoming Marvel movies, and learning why Mr. Ramirez loves continuing to do so proves why that anticipation is still quite valid.

Danny Ramirez’s ‘Favorite Thing’ About Playing The MCU’s Joaquin Torres

Sharing his own personal behind the scenes photos from the set of Captain America 4, the Top Gun: Maverick cast member had a lot of special moments to lift the veil on. It clearly wasn’t something to be shared in the name of bragging rights, as Ramirez included this sweet caption explaining what makes being the MCU’s new Falcon so rewarding:

Favorite thing about playing Joaquin is that I got to sit in this positive and eager energy during the entire shoot. Each character I play allows me to sit in and explore a different place energetically and this one was insane.

“Positive and eager energy” is a rather poignant sentiment, considering Brave New World’s story does seem to try and use that very force to resolve its main conflict. Acknowledging that fact once more only bumps my question about Brave New World’s ending further to the forefront. That's because whomever succeeds Harrison Ford’s President Thaddeus “Thunderbolt” Ross is going to set the political tone for future installments.

Disney Plus + Hulu Bundle: From $10.99 A Month

Disney Plus + Hulu Bundle: From $10.99 A Month
Having a Disney+ subscription can be fun, but if you opt to sign up for as little as $10.99 a month, you can add the magic of Hulu to your streaming portal of choice. That not only prepares you for Captain America: Brave New World's eventual at home debut, it also ensures you can catch shows like Abbott Elementary, Will Trent, and Daredevil: Born Again as they drop!

View Deal

Strangely enough, that’s a perfect segue to discuss one of my favorite photos included in Danny Ramirez’s photo dump. Don’t worry if you’re waiting to stream Captain America: Brave New World through your Disney+ subscription, the spoilers don’t come in until later in the slideshow. Which gives you enough room to take a look at the picture that made this entire post.

Harrison Ford claps while smiling a bit oddly in Captain America: Brave New World.

(Image credit: Marvel Studios)

Danny Ramirez’s Harrison Ford Photo Is My Favorite BTS Shot From Captain America 4’s Set

While we may never know the inside story behind why Marvel’s rumored troubles with Harrison Ford were ever reported, my favorite photo from the Ramirez collection on display has me further convinced that they may have been a bit overblown. It doesn’t take long to see why, as if you go to the second panel of this Instagram slide show, you’ll see the Indiana Jones and Star Wars vet getting rather goofy with co-star Anthony Mackie:

A post shared by Danny Ramirez (@dannyramirez)

A photo posted by on

The road ahead for both Sam Wilson and Joaquin Torres is an unknown journey that could throw anything their way. One can easily question what they think will happen next, as waiting in-between Marvel movies is something fans are quite used to. However, it kind of goes without saying that the moment Danny Ramirez is even asked to return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, you can be pretty sure he’ll say yes at a speed similar to how The Falcon flies into action.

Mike Reyes
Mike Reyes
Senior Movies Contributor

Mike Reyes is the Senior Movie Contributor at CinemaBlend, though that title’s more of a guideline really. Passionate about entertainment since grade school, the movies have always held a special place in his life, which explains his current occupation. Mike graduated from Drew University with a Bachelor’s Degree in Political Science, but swore off of running for public office a long time ago. Mike's expertise ranges from James Bond to everything Alita, making for a brilliantly eclectic resume. He fights for the user.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

More about marvel cinematic universe
Daredevil (Charlie Cox), Luke Cage (Mike Colter) and Jessica Jones (Krysten Ritter) talk on The Defenders.

As Reports Swirl Around The Defenders Returning To The MCU, There’s Another Team I’d Love To See Make A Comeback
Ryan Reynolds as Deadpool in Deadpool

Ryan Reynolds Posted An Epic Video To Celebrate Deadpool's 10 Year Anniversary, And Of Course Hugh Jackman Left An A+ Comment
Riley sitting with her wine while Matt puts a hand on her shoulder

I Loved Watching Shifting Gears In Season 1, And Kat Dennings' Comments About Meeting Tim Allen For The First Time Fully Explain Why They’re A Perfect Fit
See more latest
Most Popular
Riley sitting with her wine while Matt puts a hand on her shoulder
I Loved Watching Shifting Gears In Season 1, And Kat Dennings' Comments About Meeting Tim Allen For The First Time Fully Explain Why They’re A Perfect Fit
Tom Holland looking determined playing Peter Parker in Spider-Man: No Way Home
Marvel Fans Think They Know Who The Spider-Man 4 Villain Is, And I 100% Hope They’re Right
Millie Bobby Brown in The Electric State.
Millie Bobby Brown Proved She Can Make A Killer Paella In New Video, But I Can’t Get Over Her Outfit Choice While Doing It
Lo&#039;ak sits on top of a hidden Payakan in Avatar The Way of Water
Lucky Duck Bob Iger Has Also Seen An Early Cut Of Avatar: Fire And Ash, And His ‘Breathtaking’ Comments Have Me Stoked
Megan fox in The Expendable 4
I'm Sorry, I Can't Get Over This 'Iconic' Story About Megan Fox Using A Knife As A Mirror
Gene Hackman looks up from a report while sitting in The Birdcage.
It’s Not Uncommon For Celebrity Families To Block Autopsy Photos. Why Gene Hackman’s Family’s Request Is So Much More ‘Unusual’
Simon Cowell watching family singing group L6 on America&#039;s Got Talent Season 19x04
I Went To America’s Got Talent Open Call Auditions, And I Was Floored By How Many Wildly Different Acts There Were
Dichen Lachman looking stressed in Severance.
I Had To Know How Gemma Was Feeling During The Final Scene Of Severance's Season 2 Finale, And Her Answer Has Me Excited For What's Coming In Season 3
Snow White (Rachel Zegler) confronts the queen in Snow White
‘She Is!’ Snow White’s Rachel Zegler Had The Most Delightful Reaction To Realizing Princess Leia Is, In Fact, A Disney Princess
John Candy staring at a mole and his eyes go big in a screenshot from Universal Pictures&#039; Uncle Buck.
‘He Was Such A Big Star, Then Died So Young.’ John Candy’s Biographer Speaks Out About The Popular Actor, His Oscar Potential, And The Dan Aykroyd Eulogy People Still Remember