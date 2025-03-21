Danny Ramirez Dropped Some Captain America Set Photos, But I Love Hearing His 'Favorite Thing' About Playing An MCU Hero Even More

We’ve only just begun our journey into the world of superheroes on the 2025 movie schedule , but some are still basking in the gamma rays of Marvel Studios’ return to theaters. Captain America: Brave New World kicked things off with a respectable showing, making huge strides for Anthony Mackie and Danny Ramirez’s very human soldiers.

I’m excited to see those two continue to play these roles throughout upcoming Marvel movies , and learning why Mr. Ramirez loves continuing to do so proves why that anticipation is still quite valid.

Danny Ramirez’s ‘Favorite Thing’ About Playing The MCU’s Joaquin Torres

Sharing his own personal behind the scenes photos from the set of Captain America 4, the Top Gun: Maverick cast member had a lot of special moments to lift the veil on. It clearly wasn’t something to be shared in the name of bragging rights, as Ramirez included this sweet caption explaining what makes being the MCU’s new Falcon so rewarding:

Favorite thing about playing Joaquin is that I got to sit in this positive and eager energy during the entire shoot. Each character I play allows me to sit in and explore a different place energetically and this one was insane.

“Positive and eager energy” is a rather poignant sentiment, considering Brave New World’s story does seem to try and use that very force to resolve its main conflict. Acknowledging that fact once more only bumps my question about Brave New World’s ending further to the forefront. That's because whomever succeeds Harrison Ford’s President Thaddeus “Thunderbolt” Ross is going to set the political tone for future installments.

Strangely enough, that’s a perfect segue to discuss one of my favorite photos included in Danny Ramirez’s photo dump. Don’t worry if you’re waiting to stream Captain America: Brave New World through your Disney+ subscription , the spoilers don’t come in until later in the slideshow. Which gives you enough room to take a look at the picture that made this entire post.

(Image credit: Marvel Studios)

Danny Ramirez’s Harrison Ford Photo Is My Favorite BTS Shot From Captain America 4’s Set

While we may never know the inside story behind why Marvel’s rumored troubles with Harrison Ford were ever reported, my favorite photo from the Ramirez collection on display has me further convinced that they may have been a bit overblown. It doesn’t take long to see why, as if you go to the second panel of this Instagram slide show, you’ll see the Indiana Jones and Star Wars vet getting rather goofy with co-star Anthony Mackie:

The road ahead for both Sam Wilson and Joaquin Torres is an unknown journey that could throw anything their way. One can easily question what they think will happen next, as waiting in-between Marvel movies is something fans are quite used to. However, it kind of goes without saying that the moment Danny Ramirez is even asked to return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, you can be pretty sure he’ll say yes at a speed similar to how The Falcon flies into action.