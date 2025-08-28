Deadpool 2's Director Was Asked If He'd Ever Make Another Marvel Movie, And He Explained What It'd Take For Him To Say ‘Yes’
The Marvel Cinematic Universe is known for keeping fans on their toes, thanks to a constant supply of content in theaters and streaming with a Disney+ subscription. Fans who spent years watching the Marvel movies in order will recall that a few franchises stand out as fan favorites, including Ryan Reynolds' Deadpool movies. Filmmaker David Leitch directed the first sequel, and recently shared what it would take to get him to join the MCU.
Deadpool & Wolverine was a record-breaking success, and finally brought its title characters to the shared universe. Leitch did great work with Deadpool 2, but the threequel was helmed by Shawn Levy. In an interview with THR the director/producer was asked if he'd be interested returning to the genre within the MCU. He responded,
Well, this is intriguing. Rather than simply getting behind the camera to produce an upcoming Marvel movie, it sounds like Leitch would rather be in charge of the big picture-- either in one franchise or for an entirely new cinematic universe. We'll just hav to see if Kevin Feige and company are listening.
The MCU is a behemoth franchise, so getting the type of control that Leitch is seeking might be easier said than done. Marvel security is tight, and extensive reshoots are a regular part of the process. Director Nia Dacosta revealed that The Marvels' script wasn't even done when she started working on the blockbuster.
In the same interview, Leitch spoke about wanting to have more creative control in the MCU if he's going to be part of it. He also name-dropped some original concepts that he produced recently. In his words:
The Kelly that Leitch is referencing is Kelly McCormick, who is his wife and producing partner. The pair have worked on a number of notable projects together, including Bullet Train, Violent Night, the Nobody franchise, and Atomic Blonde. Deadpool 2 is on that list, but it's the only Marvel blockbuster this dynamic duo have collaborated on... yet.
It's currently unclear if/when the Deadpool franchise might return for a fourth installment. Ryan Reynolds has expressed interest in a break, although fans are hoping that we still see him playing Wade Wilson in crossover projects like Avengers: Doomsday and/or Secret Wars.
The Deadpool franchise is streaming on Disney+, and the next MCU blockbuster hitting theaters is Spider-Man: Brand New Day on July 31st of next year as part of the 2026 movie release list. We'll just have to wait and see if Leitch can be convinced to return to the genre.
