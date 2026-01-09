'I Broke Pedro': Alan Cumming Can't Stop, Won't Stop Teasing His Avengers: Doomsday Scene With Pedro Pascal
Is he gonna get in trouble with Marvel?
The Marvel Cinematic Universe keeps fans on their toes by constantly releasing new content, both in theaters and streaming with a Disney+ subscription. The most highly anticipated upcoming Marvel movie is probably Avengers: Doomsday, which looks like an epic crossover event with multiple teams of heroes. And Alan Cumming can't stop, won't stop teasing his scenes with Pedro Pascal.
What we know about Avengers: Doomsday is super limited, and fans who spent years watching the Marvel movies in order are eager for any information about what's coming. Alan Cumming teased a fight scene with Pascal's Reed Richards, and during a recent appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, he claimed to have injured his co-star. As he put it:
Put "I broke Pedro" on a T-shirt at this point. While it's unclear if Alan Cumming is actually responsible or if he's just being cheeky about the Mandalorian star's injury. Either way, the Emmy-winning host of The Traitors is once again teasing Nighcrawler's scenes with Reed Richards. Give us more information, you cowards!
Disney+: from $11.99 a month w/ ad-supported plan
Disney+ is the streaming home for the MCU and X-Men franchise. Plans start at $11.99 a month for its new ad-supported plan. Go ad-free and pay $18.99 a month or save 16% and pre-pay $189.99 for a year.
The Doomsday cast announcement confirmed a huge ensemble cast of heroes, including the OG stars of the X-Men movies. Fans are eager to see how mutants enter the fray, and which MCU heroes they get to interact with throughout the movie's mysterious runtime. In the same interview, Kimmel asked if the two actor were fighting when Pascal's injury ocurred, with Alan Cumming responding cryptically by saying:
I'm not sure I believe him. After all, he already let slip that he got into a fight sequence with Pedro Pascal. But maybe Cumming is trying to stay out of trouble with the studio, and guard the movie's secrets. After all, Marvel security is notoriously tight.
Doomsday looks like it's going to be a wild multiversal story, and there are countless questions about what's going to go down. Both the Fantastic Four and the X-Men are from alternate universes, and it should be fascinating to see how they eventually collide. Robert Downey Jr.'s Doctor Doom is expected to form an evil plan involving multiple timelines, and I can't wait to see the crossovers that will follow.
All will be revealed when Avengers: Doomsday hits theaters on December 18th as part of the 2026 movie release list. A few teasers for the movie have already arrived, so hopefully we get a full-blown trailer sooner rather than later.
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Corey was born and raised in New Jersey. Graduated with degrees theater and literature from Ramapo College of New Jersey. After working in administrative theater for a year in New York, he started as the Weekend Editor at CinemaBlend. He's since been able to work himself up to reviews, phoners, and press junkets-- and is now able to appear on camera with some of his favorite actors... just not as he would have predicted as a kid. He's particularly proud of covering horror franchises like Scream and Halloween, as well as movie musicals like West Side Story. Favorite interviews include Steven Spielberg, Spike Lee, Jamie Lee Curtis, and more.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.