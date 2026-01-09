'I Broke Pedro': Alan Cumming Can't Stop, Won't Stop Teasing His Avengers: Doomsday Scene With Pedro Pascal

The Marvel Cinematic Universe keeps fans on their toes by constantly releasing new content, both in theaters and streaming with a Disney+ subscription. The most highly anticipated upcoming Marvel movie is probably Avengers: Doomsday, which looks like an epic crossover event with multiple teams of heroes. And Alan Cumming can't stop, won't stop teasing his scenes with Pedro Pascal.

What we know about Avengers: Doomsday is super limited, and fans who spent years watching the Marvel movies in order are eager for any information about what's coming. Alan Cumming teased a fight scene with Pascal's Reed Richards, and during a recent appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, he claimed to have injured his co-star. As he put it:

What was funny was my first scene with Pedro [Pascal]. He hurt his neck and had to go home. I broke Pedro.

Put "I broke Pedro" on a T-shirt at this point. While it's unclear if Alan Cumming is actually responsible or if he's just being cheeky about the Mandalorian star's injury. Either way, the Emmy-winning host of The Traitors is once again teasing Nighcrawler's scenes with Reed Richards. Give us more information, you cowards!

Disney+: from $11.99 a month w/ ad-supported plan

Disney+ is the streaming home for the MCU and X-Men franchise. Plans start at $11.99 a month for its new ad-supported plan. Go ad-free and pay $18.99 a month or save 16% and pre-pay $189.99 for a year.

The Doomsday cast announcement confirmed a huge ensemble cast of heroes, including the OG stars of the X-Men movies. Fans are eager to see how mutants enter the fray, and which MCU heroes they get to interact with throughout the movie's mysterious runtime. In the same interview, Kimmel asked if the two actor were fighting when Pascal's injury ocurred, with Alan Cumming responding cryptically by saying:

No, I wasn't fighting. No, no. I was just sort of being.... We were just together in a scene. And I wasn't fighting, no. But he’s got these long arms and everything, so it’s quite complicated. I do have a tail, but I didn’t have my tail on at the time. And Pedro didn’t have his arms on either.

I'm not sure I believe him. After all, he already let slip that he got into a fight sequence with Pedro Pascal. But maybe Cumming is trying to stay out of trouble with the studio, and guard the movie's secrets. After all, Marvel security is notoriously tight.

Doomsday looks like it's going to be a wild multiversal story, and there are countless questions about what's going to go down. Both the Fantastic Four and the X-Men are from alternate universes, and it should be fascinating to see how they eventually collide. Robert Downey Jr.'s Doctor Doom is expected to form an evil plan involving multiple timelines, and I can't wait to see the crossovers that will follow.

All will be revealed when Avengers: Doomsday hits theaters on December 18th as part of the 2026 movie release list. A few teasers for the movie have already arrived, so hopefully we get a full-blown trailer sooner rather than later.