Deadpool’s Morena Baccarin ‘Would Never Have Imagined’ One Thing About Starring In The Franchise, And I’m Right There With Her

In an era where superhero movies are the most important films being released in theaters, the Deadpool movies are among the top tier of superhero franchises. The three Deadpool films have each been massive blockbusters, with Deadpool & Wolverine clearing $1 billion at the global box office at a time when fewer films are having massive box office success. It’s hard to believe the series has come so far and one person who can’t believe it is co-star Morena Baccarin.

Baccarin, who also stars in the series Sherriff Country, recently spoke with Variety and said that she really can’t believe how successful the series has been. Next year will mark the 10th anniversary of the first Deadpool movie, and the actress admits she can’t believe that this many years later the film would become what it is today. She said…

It’s been such a long journey. I can’t [believe] it’s almost 10 years since we shot the first one. I never would have imagined in my wildest dreams that that’s what it would have turned out to be. We had so much fun shooting it. It was such a fun world.

It is pretty hard to believe that Deadpool is as massive a franchise as it is, especially considering how close it came to not being anything. Reynolds had been trying to get a Deadpool movie made for some time, ultimately getting the ok to film some test footage. Fox reportedly passed on making a full movie based on the footage, but that’s when the story really takes off.

Disney+: from $11.99 a month w/ ad-supported plan

Disney+ is the home for the MCU, including the Deadpool franchise. Plans start at $11.99 a month for its new ad-supported plan. Go ad-free and pay $18.99 a month or save 16% and pre-pay $189.99 for a year.

The Deadpool test footage leaked online, exactly who is responsible has never been fully clear, though Ryan Reynolds himself is the prime suspect. When fans saw the footage, everybody flipped out, and it became so popular that ultimately the movie was given the greenlight.

Deadpool would be a huge success, one of the highest grossing R-rated movies ever made. It would in turn spawn two sequels. Deadpool & Wolverine (which is streaming with a Disney+ subscription) would outdo the previous Deadpool movies at the box office, but if there was a downside to it was that Morena Baccarin wasn’t in it much. While she understands why, she’s certainly hopeful that nay potential future for the franchise might have a bigger place for her. She explained…

I hope that I get to do more of it and participate a little bit more than the last one [‘Deadpool & Wolverine’]. But I understood that it was the bro comedy.

While it’s unclear what, if any, future that Deadpool will have the MCU (Why was Thor crying?), I’m certainly hopeful that there’s a bigger place for Morena Baccarin too. Her relationship with Wade has always been core to the movies, and the lack of it was one of the few things missing in Deadpool & Wolverine.