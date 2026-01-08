Marvel Confirms Thunderbolts* Funny Scene With Bucky Was Totally An Accident

While most fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe are focused on the upcoming Marvel movies, most notably Avengers: Doomsday, it’s worth also looking backward at some of the absolutely solid recent entries, specifically the MCU’s newest team, Thunderbolts*. It was one of the franchise’s best recent entries, with great action, surprising heart, and some solid comedic moments, not all of which, it turns out, were planned.

A post to Twitter from the official Marvel account includes an interesting piece of information that a hilarious Marvel moment from Thunderbolts* that’s in the final film wasn’t apparently planned. A scene went slightly wrong, but the cast just went with it sequence, and it turned out so well that it was kept in the final cut. Check it out.

Finders keepers 🦾 pic.twitter.com/jFe8Z17P3UJanuary 7, 2026

The scene happens late in the film after the Avengers have had their first altercation with Sentry and been destroyed by him. The team leaves the former Avengers Tower in defeat, and Ghost is holding Bucky’s metal arm, which had been pulled off him in the battle. Apparently, Ghost was supposed to hand over the arm, but they missed that moment, leading Ghost to have to turn around and hand it back.

It’s a simple moment, but certainly a fun one, and a great shot to keep in the movie. To be fair, the group had just been through a lot, so the idea that Ghost wouldn’t really be thinking about the fact that she was carrying somebody else’s arm until it was brought to her attention makes perfect sense.

There are dozens, if not hundreds, of social media accounts that regularly post “Did You Know” style content, with interesting facts about movies, but as James Gunn recently showed us, not all of them actually contain accurate information. This one, since it came directly from Marvel, can at least be trusted that if the bit wasn’t scripted, then that’s the case.

We will see the Thunderbolts*, or as they have since been called, The New Avengers, again soon. The entire crew is confirmed to appear on the 2026 movie schedule as part of Avengers: Doomsday. While several teaser trailers have been released focusing on different characters, none of them are about the New Avengers, so we don’t really know how they will fit into the movie, although it’s likely that Thunderbolts* post-credits scene, which appears to show the Fantastic Four making the jump into our universe, is actually a scene from Doomsday.

I’m certainly looking forward to seeing more of this superhero team together. They clearly work smoothly together on screen, and we’re sure to get more great moments, whether they’re planned that way or not.