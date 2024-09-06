Deadpool 3 Concept Art Reveals Female Juggernaut, And My FOMO Is Through The Roof

The Marvel Cinematic Universe continues to be a powerful force in the entertainment industry, with new titles coming to theaters and streaming with a Disney+ subscription. The latest release to hit the big screen is Deadpool & Wolverine, which broke records at the box office. While fans are eager to see how upcoming Marvel movies will be influenced by the threequel, fan art revealed designs for a female Juggernaut variant. And now I've got some serious FOMO.

Those of us who have spent years watching the Marvel movies in order were treated to a number of thrilling cameos during Deadpool 3, including characters and variants from the X-Men movies. Juggernaut's helmet became an important macguffin in the film, and images from Instagram revealed a scrapped concept art for a female variant on the villain. Check it out below:

A post shared by David Masson San Gabriel (@david_masson_sg) A photo posted by on

I mean, how cool is that? While this take on Juggernaut never made it into the cast of Deadpool 3, the design itself is pretty awesome. And I would have loved to see a female version of the character exclaim "I'm the Juggernaut, bitch!" Alas, maybe it'll happen in some other MCU movie, given how the multiverse has factored into recent releases.

While a number of actors returned to their roles in Deadpool & Wolverine, other characters appeared as variants. We saw new takes on Toad, Psylocke and Azazel. Alas, a female Juggernaut never made it into the theatrical cut of Shawn Levy's acclaimed threequel. I'll let you know when my FOMO subsides.

Given how big Deadpool 3 was and how it was a multiverse story (including Loki's Time Variance Authority), a number of variants were designed but never made it into the movie. That includes a Deadpool variant who had Wolverine's claws, combining the two title characters into on entity. Alas, many of these concepts ended up on the cutting room floor instead.

As previously mentioned, Juggernaut ended up factoring heavily into the movie's plot... even if we never got to see the female variant on the big screen. When the rebels are trying to find a way to defeat Cassandra Nova, it becomes clear that they need a way to stifle her psychic powers. With Magneto gone, Juggernaut's helmet is the answer, once again connecting the MCU with the X-Men franchise.

It should be fascinating to see how the wild success of Deadpool & Wolverine ends up affecting the Marvel Cinematic Universe as a whole. After movies like Ant-Man 3 and The Marvels failed at the box office, it would be logical for Kevin Feige and company to lean into Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman's popularity.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Deadpool & Wolverine is still in theaters now, and will be followed by Captain America: Brave New World on February 14th. For now, check the 2025 movie release dates.