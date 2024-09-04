Deadpool And Wolverine Artist Reveals Glorious Variant That Mashed Up The Two Heroes, And I Will Never Understand How This Got Cut

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is known for keeping the fans on our toes, thanks to twists that happen in theaters and streaming with a Disney+ subscription. The latest project to arrive is Deadpool & Wolverine, which broke records at the box office upon its release. That movie continues to make money, as more BTS information is shared with the fans. Case in point: a Deadpool 3 artist revealed a glorious variant that mashed up the two title heroes. And I will never understand how this got cut.

The cast of Deadpool and Wolverine blew the minds of fans, especially related to the various cameos that popped up throughout its runtime. The final battle saw the two heroes fighting off an army of Wade Wilson variants aka the Deadpool Corps. Concept art on Instagram showed one such variant we didn't see: a Deadpool with Wolverine's adamantium claws. Check it out below:

A post shared by David Masson San Gabriel (@david_masson_sg) A photo posted by on

Well, my FOMO is through the roof. While there were plenty of fun variants like Blake Lively's Lady Deadpool and more, fans likely would have lost their minds if they saw a Deadpool who was able to go claw to claw with Hugh Jackman's Wolverine. Smart money says fan will be pausing and re-watching that epic final battle to try and identify every alternate take on Wade Wilson once Deadpool 3 can be watched at home.

After the MCU struggled with Ant-Man 3 and The Marvels bombing at the box office, the wild success of Deadpool & Wolverine is especially noteworthy. The threequel did so well partly because Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds' faux feud was on the big screen, with their killer chemistry buoying the film's runtime. Fans also had faith in the franchise, as the first two movies were wildly popular. So while fans had to wait for the third installment, it was definitely worth it.

Given how much money Deadpool 3 managed to make at the box office, fans are expecting Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds' characters to factor heavily into upcoming Marvel movies. While Kevin Feige and company are keeping their plans for the future close to their chest for the time being, it would make sense for the studio to try and keep that momentum going.

Fans are hoping to see both Wolverine and Deadpool in Avengers: Doomsday, which is expected to be the next big crossover event for the shared universe. The details of that project are extremely limited, but with Robert Downey Jr. returning to the MCU in the role of the villainous Doctor Doom, anticipation is high.

Deadpool & Wolverine is still in theaters now and continuing to make money. It'll be followed up by Captain America: Brave New World on February 14th. For now, check the 2025 movie release dates.