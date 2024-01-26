'Ended With Brotherhood': Deadpool 3's Director Shares Touching Post (And Hugh Jackman Still Has Facial Hair) After The Movie Wrapped

The Marvel Cinematic Universe continues to be a powerful force in the entertainment industry, even if there have been a few box office disappointments recently. The next upcoming Marvel movie hitting theaters is Deadpool 3, and there's a ton of hype and anticipation behind that long-awaited project. Ryan Reynolds recently announced that the movie wrapped, following a delayed production as a result of the srikes. Now Deadpool 3's director Shawn Levy shared his own touching post after the movie wrapped. And yes, Jackman still has facial hair in it.

There isn't much to what we know about Deadpool 3, but the movie finishing principal photography is a thrilling update. Hugh Jackman celebrated wrapping by shaving, while Levy's Instagram post was a touching tribute to both Jackman and Reynolds. Check it out below, but bring your tissues.

A post shared by Shawn Levy (@slevydirect) A photo posted by on

I'm not crying, you're crying. Clearly there's a ton of love shared between this trio, who united creatively to bring Deadpool 3 to life. His caption indicates their collective friendship was only strengthened by this process, making them more like brothers than buddies. How sweet is that?

Levy shared this message about wrapping the Marvel threequel to his 571k followers on Instagram. The chemistry shared between the trio will hopefully translate in a big way once Deadpool 3 finally hits theaters this summer. Fans have spent years watching the Marvel movies in order and not-so-patiently waiting for Wade Wilson to get in on the fun.

This feeling of accomplishment was also likely exacerbated by some of the challenges that came with shooting the upcoming MCU flick. Deadpool 3's production was shut down as a result of the strikes, which was definitely an unforeseen complication. The movie also has had to deal with leaked set photos, which Ryan Reynolds humorously addressed.

It was recently revealed that Shawn Levy actually moved to New York and is basically neighbors with Ryan Reynolds, on top of being close friends and frequent collaborators. The public loves to watch Reynolds and Jackman's faux feud play out on social media, and it should be fun to see how that translates to Wade and Logan's interactions in Deadpool 3.

(Image credit: Marvel Studios)

Given the mystery of Deadpool 3, there are countless questions and theories about what might go down in the musical. That includes chatter about the Deadpool 3 cast, and theories that we could see faces like Jennifer Garner's Elektra, Elizabeth Olsen's Scarlet Witch, or Halle Berry's Storm. And with the Multiverse Saga in full effect, it seems like just about anything could happen.

Deadpool 3 is expected to hit theaters on July 26th. It's sure to be one of the biggest 2024 movie release dates.