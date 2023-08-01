Deadpool 3’s Emma Corrin Explains Why They Joined The Threequel Despite Not Being A ‘Marvel Person’
Deadpool 3 will feature Emma Corrin as a mysterious villain, although they're not a Marvel fan.
It’s no secret that superhero movies are everywhere. The MCU continues to be a powerful force in the industry, both on the small and silver screens. One of the most highly anticipated upcoming Marvel movies is definitely Shawn Levy’s Deadpool 3, which will finally bring the title character into the shared universe. The cast of Deadpool 3 contains a number of new characters, including an unnamed antagonist played by The Crown actor Emma Corrin. And Corrin recently explained why they joined the threequel despite not being a “Marvel person.”
Emma Corrin, who uses they/them pronouns, became a household name thanks to playing Princess Diana in The Crown, which earned them an Emmy nomination. Since then they’ve been continually working, although Deadpool 3 might be the biggest project yet. Corrin recently spoke to Empire about joining the Ryan Reynolds-led franchise, and revealed why they joined in on the fun. In their words:
Fair point. This is a common sentiment shared by actors across the years: it’s just more fun to play a villain sometimes. While we still don’t know who Emma Corrin will be portraying in Deadpool 3, they’re presumably going to be quite powerful– especially if facing off against both Wade Wilson and Hugh Jackman’s Wolverine (who is rocking his signature yellow suit).
Later in that same interview, Emma Corrin admitted that they’re not necessarily a Marvel fan per se. While many of us have spent years watching the Marvel movies in order, that’s not the case for every performer who acts in the blockbusters. Corrin spoke about their relationship with the MCU, sharing:
There you have it. The Deadpool franchise is definitely unique to the superhero genre as a whole, as Ryan Reynolds’ title character often the fourth wall and pokes fun at the various cinematic universes that are currently in play. And it should be fascinating to see how these antics change now that Wade Wilson is in the MCU. Luckily we know that Deadpool 3 is indeed going to be Rated R.
Production on Deadpool 3 has been stopped in the midst of the SAG-AFTRA strike, so it’s unclear if it’ll still arrive on time. But the fans have already waited years since the release of the first sequel, so anticipation should still be high.
Deadpool 3 is currently expected to arrive in theaters on May 3rd, 2024. In the meantime, check out the 2023 movie release dates to plan your next movie experience.
