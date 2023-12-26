As Deadpool 3 Continues Filming, Walker Scobell Addresses Rumors That He’ll Play Kidpool

The MCU is always growing, and there are a few highly anticipated upcoming Marvel movies heading to theaters. Chief among them is Shawn Levy’s Deadpool 3, which will finally bring Ryan Reynolds’ character into the shared universe. There are countless rumors about the Deadpool threequel, which Reynolds has been poking fun at on social media. As the movie continues filming, actor Walker Scobell addressed rumors that he’ll be playing Kidpool.

What we know about Deadpool 3 is limited, so there are countless rumors swirling around the upcoming project. Many of which are about which characters might be joining the fun, especially after the reveal of Dogpool . There’s a popular rumor that The Adam Project’s Walker Scobell could be Kidpool given his chemistry with Ryan Reynolds. He was asked by ComicBookMovie about this possibility, offering:

Not that I know of, but, uh, I think I learned a lot of valuable lessons from them that I used while filming Percy Jackson. And, um, yeah, I'm not sure—I'm hopefully to reunite someday, but, uh, yeah, I don't know.

There you have it. It looks like we shouldn’t expect the star of Percy Jackson and the Olympians (which is available with a Disney+ subscription ) to appear during the runtime of Deadpool’s threequel. Still, the chatter will likely continue up until that movie finally arrives in theaters.

Those of us who have spent years watching the Marvel movies in order have been not-so-patiently for characters Deadpool, the X-Men, and Fantastic Four to finally join in on the fun. Disney’s acquisition of Fox finally opened the door for this to happen, but moviegoers have been waiting years to see it all come to fruition.

(Image credit: 20th Century Studios)

Production for Deadpool 3 was underway when the strikes occurred, and film sets around the world suddenly came to a screeching halt. But luckily the movie has resumed filming, and is still expected to arrive in theaters in the summer. So not only does filming and post-production need to move at a quick pace, so does marketing for the blockbuster.

Walker Scobell has claimed he doesn’t have a role in Deadpool’s threequel, the rumors about Kidpool will likely continue for the foreseeable future. Mostly because the movie’s contents are a mystery, although Deadpool 3 ’s rumored synopsis sounds appropriately bonkers. Hopefully more information comes sooner rather than later.