Deadpool 3 Has Taken An Exciting Step Forward After Filming Paused, And I’m So Hyped

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is always expanding, thanks to movies and shows that are available with a Disney+ subscription . The next highly anticipated upcoming Marvel movie heading to theaters is Shawn Levy’s Deadpool 3, which will finally bring the title character into the shared universe. Unfortunately, the threequel was one of countless projects that were affected by the strikes. Deadpool 3 has taken an exciting update, and I’m so hyped.

Since production stopped for months, Deadpool 3 was delayed , to the dismay of fans who are eager to finally see the Merc with a Mouth back on the big screen. Ryan Reynolds’ movie was around halfway through filming when cameras went down, with Shawn Levy starting the editing process throughout the strike. But there’s some good news: at the virtual Disney town Hall (Via Twitter ) Disney Entertainment co-chair Alan Bergman revealed that the Deadpool threequel has officially resumed filming.

Do you hear that sound? It’s countless Marvel fans out there cheering for joy knowing that Deadpool 3 is finally filming again. Moviegoers are eager to see Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman’s faux feud play out on the big screen. And since filming has resumed, the movie will presumably be able to arrive as planned this summer. And I don’t think I’m the only one who is psyched about this turn of events.

Deadpool 3 (Image credit: 20th Century Studios) Director: Shawn Levy Writer: Rheet Reese, Paul Wernick, Zeb Wells, Ryan Reynolds, Shawn Levy Cast: Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman, Morena Baccarin, Brianna Hildebrand, Emma Corrin Release Date/Platform: July 26th in theaters.

Those of us who have been watching the Marvel movies in order have not-so-patiently been waiting for characters like Deadpool and the X-Men to join the MCU. Disney’s acquisition of 20th Century Fox opened the door for this to happen, but it’s been years since Deadpool 2 hit theaters back in 2018. As such, fans are likely going to run to theaters when Wade Wilson returns to the big screen, especially with Hugh Jackman returning as Wolverine .

What we know about Deadpool 3 is pretty limited, with the threequel taking a note from Marvel security and keeping its cards close to the chest. But given the credits scene from The Marvels , smart money says fans are eager to see how the X-Men will be addressed in the upcoming MCU flick. Will the blockbuster be in the main timeline of the shared universe, or an alternate one? Only time will tell.

What we do know is that the cast of Deadpool 3 is stellar, and includes both returning characters and some notable newcomers. Of course, much of the hype about the project revolved around Hugh Jackman’s return as Wolverine, complete with his signature yellow suit from the comics. We’ll just have to wait and see how it all goes down when the movie finally hits theaters in the summer.