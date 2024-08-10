Deadpool 3 Originally Featured A Fight With The OG Avengers, And You’ll Never Guess Who Picked Up Thor’s Hammer

Deadpool and Wolverine has been playing on the 2024 release schedule for two weeks now, and in addition to learning details about some of the biggest Deadpool 3 cameos that were kept secret until it hit the silver screen, there’s also been information pouring in on ideas that never made it into the final product. This includes why the characters from 2015’s Fantastic Four didn’t appear in the threequel and that Robert Downey Jr. could have reprised Tony Stark. Now it’s been revealed that Deadpool and Wolverine was supposed to fight with the OG Avengers, and the person who would’ve picked up Thor’s hammer during this scene is an outstanding choice.

How The Avengers Would Have Fit Into Deadpool And Wolverine

At the beginning of Deadpool and Wolverine, the 34th of the Marvel movies in order, Ryan Reynolds’ Wade Wilson is shown having used Cable’s time travel device from Deadpool 2 to make his way to the main MCU reality, i.e. Earth-616, back in 2018 to try and join the Avengers. Happy Hogan carried out the “job” interview, and he felt that the Merc with the Mouth wasn’t a good fit to join the superhero team. Wade took the rejection reasonably well, but while speaking with Indiewire, co-writers Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick revealed that he could have handled being denied membership a lot less gracefully:

Wernick: “We haven’t told anybody this, but there was a version of that scene very, very early on that wasn’t written, but was conceived, that had all the Avengers in the room. And Wade was rejected and then he dressed all the Avengers down in a way only Deadpool could do.”

Reese: "That’s a little bit of a scoop, but he was going to get mad and basically attack each one of them in a vicious kind of way.”

From the way they’re talking, it doesn’t sound like Deadpool would have outright started shooting and slashing at Earth’s Mightiest Heroes after the poor interview. Rather, he would have broken out his trademark humor and insulted the likes of Iron Man, Thor, Captain America and more on his way out, and no doubt many of the jabs would have been of the fourth wall-breaking variety. I imagine it would have been extremely difficult to get the original six Avengers actors to show up in the Deadpool and Wolverine set to cameo, so I understand why it was ultimately decided to only have Happy Hogan appear.

The Deadpool Character Who Would Have Picked Up Thor’s Hammer

Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick also revealed that in this envisioned scene filled with Avengers, Wade Wilson would have tried to pick up Thor’s hammer while leaving their headquarters. No one should be shocked that Wade isn’t worthy enough to wield Mjolnir, but Rob Delaney’s Peter, on the other hand, would have been among that select. As the writers explained:

Wernick: "I think Peter [Rob Delaney] was in the room, and Peter just casually picked up Thor’s hammer."

Reese: "Oh, that’s right. Peter casually picked up Thor’s Hammer in the background. That was the joke. You’re right. You’re absolutely right. Originally, Peter accompanied him there. There were never screenplay pages, but it was the idea of the scene. I remember pitching that he was going to try to get Captain America to swear. I don’t really remember too much else in terms of the details, but yeah, he was going to dress them down to be sure."

Peter was introduced in Deadpool 2 as the one non-powered member of X-Force… well, unless you consider having both Type 1 and Type 2 diabetes a special ability. Peter died when Zeitgeist inadvertently spewed his acidic vomit on his teammates while he was caught in a wood chipper. However, in the Deadpool 2 end-credits scene, Wade used Cable’s time travel device to save him… and no one else from X-Force (though strangely, Shatterstar was alive again in Deadpool & Wolverine).

Now Peter, a.k.a. Peterpool, has taken over being Wade’s best friend from Weasel, so it makes sense why he would have accompanied him for the Avengers interview. More importantly, I like that not only could the wholesome Peter pick up Mjolnir without breaking a sweat, this would have been shown in the background rather than focused on. It’s a sharp and hilarious contrast to when Captain America summoned Mjolnir to his hand in Avengers: Endgame.

This Deadpool and Wolverine scene didn’t make it past the conception stage, but you can enjoy what was considered worthy of being thrown into the Marvel movie by catching it in theaters now. You’re also welcome to revisit the first two Deadpool movies now by streaming them with a Disney+ subscription.