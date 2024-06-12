Deadpool And Wolverine May Not Feature Taylor Swift, But They Certainly Took A Note From The Enterprising Pop Singer

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is a behemoth property, known for expanding both in theaters and streaming for those with a Disney+ subscription. The next highly anticipated upcoming Marvel movie hitting theaters is Shawn Levy's Deadpool & Wolverine, and fans can't wait to see Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman's faux feud play out on the big screen. Deadpool 3 might not feature Taylor Swift, but it certainly took a note from the enterprising pop singer.

What we know about Deadpool & Wolverine is limited, and there have been countless rumors about who may or may not make up the Deadpool 3 cast list. After chatter about Swift having a role, her role was recently debunked online. But she's inspired the film's marketing; Reynolds shared a new IMAX poster for the movie which features friendship bracelets ala Taylor's Eras tour. Check it out below courtesy of his Instagram Story:

(Image credit: Instagram)

I mean, how funny is that? While Deadpool & Wolverine is rated R and will likely feature its title characters ripping each other apart, this poster features them wearing matching friendship bracelets while encouraging moviegoers to spring for IMAX tickets. And given how funny this marketing is, they very well may succeed.

Reynolds shared this poster to his over 51 million followers on Instagram. Anticipation for the movie has been steadily building, but funny marketing will likely get folks even more hyped. After all, fans who spent years watching the Marvel movies in order have been waiting for both Deadpool and the X-Men to join the shared universe.

There are countless theories and rumors about what might go down in Deadpool & Wolverine, but Marvel security is notoriously tight. The trailer for Deadpool 3 only made that chatter louder, especially after revealing a number of X-Men franchise villains who are going to appear in some way or another. Although the fans think that way more cameos are coming throughout the blockbuster's reported 127-minute runtime.

Indeed, fans are expecting a number of actors to appear during Deadpool & Wolverine. While the chatter about Taylor Swift playing either Dazzler or Lady Deadpool have quieted a bit, other rumored characters include Halle Berry's Storm, Famke Janssen's Jean Grey, Patrick Stewart's Professor X, Jennifer Garner's Elektra, and more. Janssen denied having a role, but since Jean's has always been so connected with Wolverine's story throughout the X-Men franchise's run in theaters, it feels like a no brainer.

The title character are finally joining the MCU with Deadpool & Wolverine, so the movie also has the potential to have an impact on the shared universe as a whole. The multiverse is in play, including Loki's Time Variance Authority.

All will be revealed when Deadpool & Wolverine hits theaters on July 26th. In the meantime, check out the 2025 movie release dates to plan your trips to the theater next year.